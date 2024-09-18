VdoCipher Hacker Detection Engine blocks 98,000+ Video Piracy attempts in 6 months

VdoCipher has unveiled its groundbreaking Piracy Tracker and Hacker Identification Engine, setting a new standard in content security for the digital age. This innovative tool has successfully blocked more than 98,000 video piracy attempts in just six months, demonstrating its effectiveness in combating the growing threat of online content theft.

The proprietary system launched nine months ago, builds upon VdoCipher’s eight years of experience in providing DRM Encryption and Dynamic Watermark security solutions to content creators, e-learning platforms, and media companies. The new Piracy Tracker works against various threats, including attempts to breach DRM, credential sharing, and the creation of clone video apps.

The impact of the Piracy Tracker has been significant. In the past six months alone, over 13,000 unique devices and IPs were identified and blocked, and 840 users were detected for account misuse. Additionally, the tool has identified and auto-blocked piracy attempts on 640 customer websites and apps, with 382 user accounts proactively blocked based on this data. Legal action has also been initiated against 11 users by VdoCipher’s clients.

VdoCipher’s solutions are currently utilised by over 3,000 platforms, serving more than 10,000 content creators and educators across over 120 countries. The company estimates that their customers have generated over Rs. 3000 crores of revenues using VdoCipher playback and security, while saving approximately Rs. 500 crore of revenue losses due to piracy.

Vibhav Sinha, CTO, VdoCipher, said, “Every year, we try to add an additional layer of technology to our security stack. We provide a very strong encryption based on DRM. Now adding to that, we identify a combination of 12 viewer behavior patterns using our secure player. Our 8-year experience in tracking hacker behaviors, plus our unique understanding of the browser and app technologies, has enabled us to build this piracy tracker. We provide an easy to use dashboard for our customers to get all piracy info. Some of India’s largest content and e-learning platforms have already made use of this tool to catch hackers, grow users, and enhance their revenues.”

Siddhant Jain, CEO, VdoCipher, added, “The next decade is going to be very crucial for India and all developing countries to upskill the large population of youth who do not go to college or come out of college but are practically unemployable. A massive number of educators and content creators teaching practical and academic skills are much needed across the globe.”

“One problem in online education and content creator economy that no one talks about is video piracy. Video piracy robs creators of revenue but also robs students of learning from good-quality teachers. Teachers fear putting their best content online due to piracy, so ultimately it also harms the student community. At VdoCipher, it is our mission to bring more educators and content creators online by ensuring that they do not lose revenues due to online piracy; at the same time, viewers have the best viewing experience even if they are sitting in some tier 3 city of a developing country in Asia or Africa,” he added.