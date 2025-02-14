Vedanta Aluminium unveils AI-powered drone for enhanced mine safety

Vedanta Aluminium has introduced its first Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered drone-based solution for blasting clearance and danger zone monitoring at its Jamkhani coal mine in Odisha. Collaborating with Vedanta’s Spark initiative to leverage innovative technologies towards achieving operational excellence, this project marks a significant leap in enhancing safety measures in its mining operations.

Equipped with cutting-edge software, the AI-powered drone provides real-time aerial views and automatic capturing of movements of humans, animals and vehicles around a 500-meter blasting zone, enabling officials to remotely monitor operations and get automated alerts of any on-ground movement through live streaming. It also facilitates seamless audio communication between officials, the drone pilot, and the blasting officer, ensuring precise coordination and operational efficiency.

The drone’s AI capabilities enable it to autonomously detect objects and send real-time alerts, providing comprehensive surveillance of blind spots which may not be captured through ground surveillance. In case of unauthorised entry or anomalies, it triggers immediate alerts, allowing for swift corrective action.

Jamkhani coal mine is Vedanta’s first-ever greenfield coal mine in Odisha. The mine is fully operational and caters to the fuel requirements of Vedanta’s Jharsuguda plant, among the world’s largest aluminium smelters.

Commenting on the significance of the initiative, Sunil Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, said, “At Vedanta Aluminium, safety is a key priority. The integration of AI-powered drones in our mining safety protocols is a significant step forward in ensuring a safer work environment while improving monitoring and compliance. We remain committed to adopting best-in-class digital solutions for the well-being of our workforce.”

Highlighting the initiative, David Stone, CEO Coal Mines, added, “The introduction of this drone-based monitoring system sets a new benchmark in mine safety. By providing real-time surveillance and instant communication capabilities, it empowers our teams with greater situational awareness and risk mitigation strategies.”

Vedanta Aluminium continues to drive innovation in the mining sector by deploying advanced technologies that enhance safety, efficiency, and sustainability. The AI-powered drone solution is part of the company’s broader strategy to implement digital transformation across its operations.

Amitesh Sinha, Vice President & Head – CVC & Spark, emphasised the critical role of corporate collaboration with startups, stating, “The deployment of this drone project in partnership with Vedanta Aluminium’s Mines team and Skylark Drones, reflects our commitment to safety through innovative solutions. The Spark program is actively working with the Vedanta Aluminium team to identify key operational areas, introducing over 70 startups and deploying more than 100 projects. By leveraging technologies like AI, robotics, IoT, and smart safety solutions, we are driving innovation to transform manufacturing.”

Vedanta Aluminium remains committed to driving transformation in Odisha through strategic initiatives spanning education, safety, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods, rural infrastructure, and grassroots sports and culture. Collaborating closely with local authorities and community stakeholders, the company ensures its interventions lead to tangible socio-economic progress.

Vedanta Aluminium, a business of Vedanta Limited, is India’s largest producer of aluminium, manufacturing more than half of India’s aluminium i.e., 2.37 million tonnes in FY2024. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. Vedanta Aluminium ranks 2nd in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024 world rankings for the aluminium industry, reflecting its leading sustainable development practices. With its world-class aluminium smelters, alumina refinery and power plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging aluminium applications as the ‘Metal of the Future’ for a greener tomorrow.