Vedantu appoints Ranjan Sakalley as Head of Engineering, Technology

E-learning platform Vedantu on Monday announced the appointment of Ranjan Sakalley as Head of Engineering and Technology.

Based in Bengaluru, Ranjan will report to Vamsi Krishna, CEO and Co-founder, and will spearhead the expansion of Vedantu’s tech and engineering team to 200 members by the end of this financial year.

”Vedantu is investing heavily on engineering to make LIVE online class seamless, highly interactive and engaging and my role will be to build predictable learning outcomes for millions of students who are learning on our platform,” said Sakalley.

Recently, Airtel Digital TV, the DTH arm of Bharti Airtel, and Vedantu announced a partnership that aims to make quality education accessible to students across India.

Vedantu Masterclasses DTH channels available on Airtel Digital TV at Rs 4 per day to offer interactive learnings to Class 6 to 12 students, according to a release.

Vedantu offers individual and group classes delivered by experienced teachers in a LIVE real-time, virtual learning environment. Students also access content, take assessments and get their learning reports on the platform.

According to the company, 150,000 students study LIVE every month on the platform and more than 25 million users every month from 1,000+ cities and 40+ countries access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform and its channels on YouTube.

–IANS

