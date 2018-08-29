Veeam extends partnership with Cisco

Veeam Software announced it has expanded its collaboration with Cisco to deliver Veeam High Availability on Cisco HyperFlex – a new, highly resilient data management platform that provides seamless scalability, ease of management, and support for multi-cloud environments through Cisco support services.

As enterprises recognize the need to update complex legacy data protection solutions to multi-cloud solutions, they look to deliver modern data protection solutions that are reliable, scalable, easy to manage, and support multi-site and multi-cloud environments. Now they can make this critical upgrade in one convenient, single motion, reducing the complexity of purchase, implementation and support.

“Our partnership with Cisco has only continued to strengthen and expand,” said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President at Veeam. “We are Cisco’s ISV Partner of the Year and have had strong market success winning together, and now we are collaborating on this new solution to meet customer demand for even more innovative ways to modernize their data centers. Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex responds to feedback from large enterprise customers and service provider partners who have asked for additional integrated solutions with Cisco. Customers will have the benefit of purchasing from one vendor as this solution will be offered directly from Cisco. We look forward to working closely with the Cisco team to serve large IT environments that are seeking better ways to ensure the resiliency of their IT systems.”

The new solution combines the Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform with Cisco’s industry-leading Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution, HyperFlex, to meet the needs of enterprise IT organizations that are struggling with unreliable legacy technologies that cannot scale and are unable to provide the hyper-availability today’s enterprises require.

“We are excited to be growing our partnership with Cisco and in turn, making Intelligent Data Management even more accessible to businesses in APJ,” said Shaun McLagan, Senior Vice President, APJ for Veeam. “Today, it is expected that availability solutions are reliable, easy to manage, saleable, and support multi-site and multi-cloud environments. As enterprises outgrow their antiquated and complex legacy data protection systems, they look to trusted and proven vendors for the solution, like Veeam. Veeam Availability on Cisco HyperFlex will deliver a new highly resilient, enterprise class Availability Solution – giving people the confidence that their Digital Life is Always-On.”

“As the data protection market evolves to more software defined and scale-out, the need for a scalable Enterprise-ready platform and feature rich software stack is critical to ensure customer success,” said Siva Sivakumar, Sr. Director of Data Center Solutions at Cisco. “Veeam’s intelligent data management capabilities combined with the industry-leading performance, flexibility and easy deployment of Cisco HyperFlex provide the perfect solution to address this need. Our joint goal is to continue expanding the solution with new capabilities that address modern IT recovery, retention and resiliency requirements.”

This data availability platform provides enterprise IT with a scale-out solution stack that can not only be used as a Veeam repository, but can also run the entire Veeam Availability Platform. Benefits include: