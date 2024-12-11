Veeam launches new enterprise capabilities in Veeam data platform v12.3, including Microsoft Entra ID protection

Veeam Software announces the availability of Veeam Data Platform v12.3. This highly anticipated release encompasses three key objectives for enterprises: protecting identity and access management with support for backing up Microsoft Entra ID, powering proactive threat analysis with Recon Scanner and Veeam Threat Hunter, and utilising Generative AI to deliver more intelligent protection of enterprise data with advanced reporting powered by Veeam Intelligence. In addition, Veeam Data Platform v12.3 expands data portability by offering complete Nutanix AHV protection with application-aware processing, in-depth alerting and analytics for Nutanix AHV workloads. Now fully integrated with Veeam Data Cloud Vault v2, this latest update from Veeam provides instant access to secure, air-gapped, encrypted and immutable cloud storage that is predictably priced.

“Security starts with identity and authentication, which is why providing backup for Microsoft Entra ID is an important addition to Veeam Data Platform v12.3. Now, we can protect the most used identity and access management system and combine it with new proactive threat analysis tools that better prepare enterprises for cyber threats,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “As enterprises bolster their security posture and prioritise data mobility, Veeam Data Platform brings the broadest set of capabilities to ensure their data is not only backed up and protected, but resilient. That’s critical to keeping business running no matter what happens.”

As organisations continue their digital transformation journeys, the cloud plays a crucial role in driving innovation and efficiency. To ensure comprehensive protection of identity and access management services, organisations require robust data resiliency capabilities integrated into their chosen data resilience platform. Veeam Data Platform v12.3 is designed to address these needs, empowering businesses with Entra ID protection and cybersecurity innovation.

Identity and access management (IAM) is the source of truth for enterprises, and protecting it is paramount. For many organisations, Microsoft Entra ID serves as a requirement to ensure seamless business operations. New Veeam protection capabilities for Microsoft Entra ID swiftly brings businesses back on track within seconds, mitigating latent cyber threats and accidental misconfigurations that hinder productivity. With accelerated change detection, simplified compliance, and the rapid restore of operations, businesses can now protect both on-premises Active Directory and Microsoft Entra ID, ensuring uninterrupted access and reducing the risk of cyber threats, attacks, and human error.

Veeam Data Platform v12.3 introduces innovative tools to strengthen cyber resilience, including:

Recon Scanner provides proactive threat assessment technology, identifying adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) before a cyber-attack. Built from patent-pending Coveware technology used in thousands of ransomware incidents, this first integration of Coveware technology into Veeam Data Platform, solidifies Veeam as the first and only platform vendor offering this advanced level of proactive threat assessment technology.

provides proactive threat assessment technology, identifying adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) before a cyber-attack. Built from patent-pending Coveware technology used in thousands of ransomware incidents, this first integration of Coveware technology into Veeam Data Platform, solidifies Veeam as the first and only platform vendor offering this advanced level of proactive threat assessment technology. IoC Tools Scanner enables organisations to be notified on the appearance of indicators of compromise (IoC) tools that are commonly used by cybercriminals including different techniques such as lateral movement, exfiltration, command + control, credential access, and more on protected machines. This tool significantly reduces the Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) threats, providing an opportunity to react before an attack.

enables organisations to be notified on the appearance of indicators of compromise (IoC) tools that are commonly used by cybercriminals including different techniques such as lateral movement, exfiltration, command + control, credential access, and more on protected machines. This tool significantly reduces the Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) threats, providing an opportunity to react before an attack. Veeam Threat Hunter offers accelerated signature-based malware scanning, allowing organisations to cast a wider net and detect dormant threats in their backups, facilitating the rapid implementation of essential security measures to ensure business continuity. Built into Veeam Data Platform, Threat Hunter employs machine learning (ML) and heuristic analysis to identify advanced threats such as polymorphic malware, with threat signatures and ML models updated multiple times per day to expand detection to newly developing threats.

New Enhancements to Veeam Data Platform v12.3

Complete Nutanix AHV Protection: Strengthening data resilience for all hypervisors, Veeam Data Platform v12.3 unleashes complete Nutanix AHV security with application-aware processing, inline threat detection during backup, and deep data observability for Nutanix environments. Protecting important applications and accessing needed information should not require extensive knowledge or specialised expertise in Nutanix AHV. With Veeam Data Platform, users can simplify and streamline the process, eliminating the need to navigate complex reports and dashboards.

Integration with Veeam Data Cloud Vault: With this latest release, Veeam Data Cloud Vault is now completely integrated into Veeam Data Platform making it simpler for customers to streamline immutable, offsite backup. Vault is a fully managed, secure, and cloud-based storage service that leverages the power of Microsoft Azure and simplifies storing backups of mission-critical data and applications offsite for unmatched business resilience. This integration provides users with instant access to predictably priced cloud storage and is securely architected to Zero Trust Data Resilience (ZDTR) standards to help achieve the 3-2-1-1-0 rule for data protection. This philosophy forms the foundation of a solid data protection strategy and data resilience initiatives, ensuring the integrity and availability of backups.

Veeam Intelligence: With additional GenAI capabilities, Veeam Data Platform v12.3 delivers proactive intelligence and AI-driven insights with Veeam Intelligence. Administrators can optimise backup performance, address potential risks, and make data-driven decisions quickly and efficiently, reducing the workload on IT resources.