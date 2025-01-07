Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Vertiv acquires centrifugal chiller technology to broaden its global solutions portfolio in support of high-performance Compute and AI

Vertiv acquires centrifugal chiller technology to broaden its global solutions portfolio in support of high-performance Compute and AI

News
By Express Computer
0 23

Vertiv announced the acquisition by its Chinese subsidiary of certain assets and technologies of BiXin Energy Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd (BSE), a manufacturer of chillers, heat pumps, heat-recovery solutions and air-handling units. Focused on expanding the Vertiv chiller family, the acquisition strengthens Vertiv’s portfolio of critical technologies and solutions in support of high-performance compute and AI applications globally. Founded in 2010, BSE brings to Vertiv an established and field-proven presence in the China market and other Asian regions, along with industry patents, advanced technology solutions and strong research and development capabilities that will reinforce Vertiv’s global offering.

BSE’s core product offerings include oil-free, magnetic-bearing centrifugal water-cooled and air-cooled chillers incorporating pumped-refrigerant-economisation technology, with cooling capacities of up to 5.5 MW. BSE is a leader in the Asia region on centrifugal technology, which is designed to provide high efficiency, low maintenance, quiet operation and high reliability.

“This acquisition supports our capital allocation strategy, which includes adding technologies that are early in the maturity curve to our portfolio,” said Giordano Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer, Vertiv. “BSE’s solutions and technologies complement and reinforce Vertiv’s existing chiller portfolio and will assist us in addressing growing air and liquid cooling demand to support high-performance compute and AI. Vertiv has the most complete critical digital infrastructure portfolio and BSE further strengthens our technology offerings that we can provide to customers globally.”

Since early 2024, Vertiv has partnered with BSE to manufacture Vertiv-branded products for existing customers in China and throughout Asia. BSE is an Air Conditioning, Heating, Refrigeration Institute (AHRI) certified test facility, a China Refrigeration and Air-Conditioning Industry Association (CRAA) member and a China High and New-Technology Enterprise. Its products carry the AHRI-certified and CRAA-certified product labels. The combination of engineering, test and technology expertise in centrifugal chillers is complementary to Vertiv’s global chiller product portfolio.

“We’ve enjoyed an outstanding partnership with Vertiv and look forward to becoming a part of the company,” said York Zha, BSE’s CEO. “We’re excited to combine our portfolio with Vertiv’s to deliver a highly efficient and reliable offering of chiller and heat-recovery and reuse solutions for data center customers globally.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image