Ashirvad by Aliaxis onboards Vipin Rustagi as the Chief Information Officer

Ashirvad by Aliaxis has announced the appointment of Vipin Rustagi as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). His leadership will be pivotal in strengthening Ashirvad’s competitive edge, enabling smarter decision-making, and ensuring the company stays ahead in an ever-evolving market.

In his new role, Vipin will focus on building a strong digital infrastructure, including improving cybersecurity, strengthening ERP systems, and optimising planning systems. He will also lead digital transformation initiatives across the organisation, aligning with the company’s consumer strategy. Additionally, Vipin will oversee the collection, analysis, and use of data to drive informed business decisions, support effective go-to-market strategies, and accelerate business growth.

Speaking on his new appointment, Vipin Rustagi, Chief Information Officer, Ashirvad by Aliaxis said, “I am thrilled to join Ashirvad by Aliaxis at this exciting juncture in the company’s growth. I look forward to collaborating with the team to implement forward-thinking technology strategies that will drive business efficiency, enhance consumer experiences, and foster long-term growth. Ashirvad’s technological prowess has been a key driver of its success, consistently setting industry standards in innovation, quality, and customer-centric solutions. I am eager to build on this foundation and bring my experience in leveraging technology to create value, while further enhancing Ashirvad’s capabilities in digital transformation and operational excellence.”

Speaking on the new appointment, Partha Basu, Managing Director at Ashirvad by Aliaxis said, “We are thrilled to welcome Vipin Rustagi as our new Chief Information Officer. Vipin brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving innovation and transformation in large and reputed organisations. His hiring comes at a time when Ashirvad by Aliaxis is building on its next phase of digital transformation in order to serve its customers and consumers in a burgeoning Indian market. We are confident that his leadership will be instrumental in advancing our technology strategy around building digital backbone, Go to Market and consumers. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our organisation and our customers/consumers”

Vipin brings over 18 years of rich experience in IT leadership roles, having previously served as the Vice President and Group Head – IT & Digital at Haldiram Group. Throughout his career, Vipin has worked with several renowned companies, including Duroflex, Page Industries, Marico, and Asian Paints. With a proven track record of leading large-scale digital transformation programs, including ERP implementations, D2C setups, analytics, cybersecurity initiatives, and consumer technology development, Vipin is poised to drive Ashirvad’s technological and business growth forward.

