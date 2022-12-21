Express Computer

Vertiv boosts its channel partner revenue growth with enhanced partner program

Vertiv announced additions that are key to its growing global Vertiv Partner Program (VPP), including an enhanced online interface and functionality and an easy-to-use portal with collaborative capabilities. These tools make it easier to promote and sell Vertiv’s industry-leading products and solutions and allow channel partners to be more competitive in a customer-driven digital age.

Following the successful introduction of “Marketing Center” on the Vertiv Partner Portal last year, Vertiv has witnessed a significant growth in onboarding  channel partners in India on the portal, enabling these partners to immediately access training, online tools and program updates. Moreover, benefits are being continuously added for new and existing partners. These enhancements offer technology solutions providers a program that is not only easy to understand, but also facilitates their growth and offers solid incentives. New levels of improved partner, sales, and marketing tools, online training, certifications, product selectors, and configurators are part of this renovation.

“For organizations like Vertiv, channel partners are an integral part of our marketing strategy and business growth. It’s imperative that we support and encourage them in every way possible, to drive the organization’s success”, said Dipti Singh, director – India marketing & portfolio ANZ, SEA & India, Vertiv. “We’re elated to be introducing value-added benefits to our existing portal to enhance channel partners’ experience by focusing more on lead generation, internal integration, lead to opportunity conversion, content syndication across platforms including emails, web page, social media and marketing automation. Empowering our partners is crucial so they can in turn resolve any queries or concerns of our customers.”

The channel partner program is built to offer partners a better user experience, less complexity, and greater access to tools, products, and technology. The newly added feature, Social Media Syndication, helps and allows partners to utilize brand content on their own LinkedIn account and other social media channels.

The Vertiv Partner Marketing Automation tool includes a user-friendly, secure, cloud-based interface to quickly implement syndicated Vertiv content, campaigns, social networks, website add-ons, and collateral, as well as the Vertiv Incentive and Rewards program, designed to incentivize and reward partners, which now extends to all the partner tiers.

Moreover, Vertiv channel partners in India will be able to access new products that further add to their comprehensive portfolio with Vertiv™ technology and IT services. Additionally, Vertiv has also introduced a mobile app- Vertiv XR to integrate promotional information. The app is powered by augmented reality and helps partners and customers visualize products and solutions virtually. Vertiv™ XR App is easily available on the App Store and Google Play, supporting both Apple and Android users. The Vertiv Virtual Showroom provides a complete end-to-end product journey to the customers and partners, and now is being widely used in Vertiv booths at events and exhibitions. Many partners are adopting the technology, and investing in the VR headsets that allow their customers to visit the showroom virtually and experience a gallery of solutions.

