VMware named leader in virtual client computing and end user experience management in IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments

VMware announced that VMware has been positioned as a Leader in two recent IDC MarketScape reports on virtual client computing and end user experience management across both strategies and capabilities.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857422, December 2022)

* IDC MarketScape: European End User Experience Management 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #EUR148395522, December 2022)

The Virtual Client Computing assessment highlights that “VMware’s ecosystem includes a wide range of hardware, peripheral, and software vendors. Of greatest note, however, is its growing body of certified engineers and other infrastructure professionals — a potential boon in this labor-constrained industry. This factor alone is worth considering for many companies, as they can use existing VMware resources to meet virtualization and end-user computing needs.”

The European End User Experience Management assessment states, “VMware has an impressive portfolio of technologies complementing its DEX (Digital Employee Experience) offerings, such as UEM, VDI and DaaS, endpoint protection, secure remote access, and zero- trust security.” It also notes, “As for the full impact of VMware’s offerings on end user experience, the vendor stands out thanks to its ability to add new virtual environments during performance issues, which can potentially lead to a significant improvement in overall productivity.”

 “VMware has helped customers elevate digital employee experience through solutions like VMware Workspace ONE and our Horizon platform, which protects and manages virtual desktops and apps on-premises, in the cloud, and across hybrid or multi-cloud environments,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware.

 “Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE are at the heart of VMware’s Anywhere Workspace solutions. At a time when hybrid work is on the rise, our innovations are designed to enable employees to work effectively from anywhere and give IT teams the tools and capabilities they need to make these experiences superior, frictionless and more secure.”

