Vertiv brings predictive intelligence to data centre maintenance with AI-led managed service

Vertiv has expanded its services portfolio with the launch of Vertiv Next Predict, an AI-powered predictive maintenance offering aimed at modern data centres and emerging AI factories, where rising compute intensity is putting unprecedented strain on power and cooling infrastructure.

The new managed service marks a shift away from traditional calendar-based and reactive maintenance models. Instead, it uses machine learning and continuous asset monitoring to anticipate failures before they disrupt operations—an approach Vertiv believes is becoming essential as AI workloads drive denser, more complex infrastructure deployments.

Vertiv Next Predict sits within the company’s broader AI-ready infrastructure strategy, bringing together predictive intelligence across power, cooling and IT systems. By analysing real-time operating data, the service is designed to give operators earlier visibility into developing risks and a more unified view of infrastructure health across distributed environments.

Ryan Jarvis, Vice President of Vertiv’s global services business unit, said data centre operators can no longer rely on assumptions or static maintenance schedules as infrastructure evolves. According to him, the new service enables a move towards informed, data-driven decisions by continuously tracking equipment condition and mitigating risks before they translate into downtime.

From anomaly detection to prescriptive action

At the core of Vertiv Next Predict is AI-driven anomaly detection, which establishes normal operating baselines and flags deviations at an early stage. A predictive algorithm then evaluates the potential operational impact of those anomalies, helping prioritise response based on risk rather than urgency alone.

Once a risk is identified, root-cause analysis isolates contributing factors, allowing for targeted intervention. Vertiv says the service goes beyond insight by defining prescriptive actions tailored to the operational context, which are then executed by certified Vertiv Services engineers—closing the loop from prediction to remediation.

Built for AI-scale infrastructure

The service currently supports a wide range of Vertiv power and cooling platforms, including battery energy storage systems (BESS) and liquid cooling components—technologies that are increasingly critical for AI-heavy data centres. Importantly, Vertiv has positioned Next Predict as a scalable service, designed to integrate with future technologies as part of what it describes as a “grid-to-chip” architecture.

For customers, that means adopting predictive maintenance capabilities today without locking themselves into a static model. As infrastructure evolves, the service is intended to evolve alongside it.

Vertiv is underpinning the offering with decades of experience in servicing critical digital infrastructure, a global network of trained field engineers, and analytics platforms built specifically for mission-critical environments. As AI reshapes how data centres are designed and operated, Vertiv’s latest move reflects a broader industry shift towards proactive, intelligence-led operations rather than reactive maintenance.