Vertiv concludes masterclass training on AI and data centre infrastructure in Bangalore

Vertiv concluded the Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for Bangalore, providing training on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and critical digital infrastructure to industry professionals. The event is an annual initiative that underlines Vertiv’s commitment to encouraging innovation and knowledge transfer within the industry. The key focus of the event was AI and its impact on data centers and supporting critical digital infrastructure. The event also highlighted the importance of power management and thermal management of critical digital infrastructure.

Over the course of the event, consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders from diverse sectors came together to discuss pressing issues and challenges, with the program providing insights into critical digital infrastructure innovations and advancements that will support AI and high-performance computing (HPC) adoption. The event witnessed over 180+ attendees from industries including data centers, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare and government personnel, amongst others.

“At Vertiv, we recognize the transformative potential of AI in the data center space. AI is not just an emerging trend but a critical component that is redefining the way data centers operate. The Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series event in Bangalore with its deep focus on AI underscores our commitment to fostering innovation and equipping our partners and clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive the future of critical digital infrastructure,” said, B Venkat Rao, senior director, enterprise key accounts, Vertiv India.