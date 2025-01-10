Vertiv expands integrated business services centre in Pune to support technological advancement for global data Centre demands

Express Computer

Vertiv recently announced the expansion of its integrated business services centre in Pune, India. Designed to meet the escalating demand for data centres both in India and globally, this cutting-edge facility will be the centre for technological advancement and innovation. The state-of-the-art centre spans advanced laboratories and robust infrastructure, offering a world-class environment for over 1,000 engineers. This milestone solidifies Vertiv’s commitment to delivering next-generation solutions that address the complex needs of an evolving digital ecosystem.

The new Pune centre strengthens the company’s global presence, creating over 1,000 engineering roles and offering opportunities for India’s skilled professionals. Beyond direct employment, the centre is expected to stimulate indirect job opportunities through collaborations with local suppliers, vendors, and service providers, underscoring the brand’s commitment to driving economic growth and innovation.

Commenting on the inauguration, Vertiv CEO, Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi said, “India offers tremendous opportunities as a global hub for technology and innovation and is key for Vertiv’s global growth in these areas. The launch of our integrated business services centre expands our presence in India and helps in our commitment to deliver transformative solutions that drive progress on a global scale.”

Reflecting on the launch, Subhasis Majumdar, Managing Director, Vertiv India, shared, “India is an important player in the rapidly expanding data centre industry, and we at Vertiv are excited to be a driving force behind this growth. Our new integrated business services centre in Pune will help in our goal of creating world-class solutions designed to meet India’s evolving needs and the demands of global markets. The centre will help to generate employment opportunities for the talented local market by hiring engineers and support staff and will help to empower the next generation to contribute to the growth of this industry. With our industry-leading focus on innovation, we’re setting the stage to support remarkable industry growth and deliver impactful, customer-centric technology solutions that shape the future.”

