Vi business launches IoT smart central, the most advanced, fully integrated, self-care platform for IoT asset management

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vi, a leading telecom player and one of the largest IoT players in India, has launched Vi Business IoT Smart Central – a future-ready, fully integrated, self-care IoT connectivity and device management platform. The newly launched Vi Business IoT Smart Central platform empowers enterprises to control, monitor, and manage IoT assets remotely on a real-time basis.

Vi Business IoT Smart Central provides a comprehensive view of all IoT assets and enables enterprises to remotely manage and control the SIM lifecycle of everything from easy to complex projects across various industries such as automobiles, banking, utilities, and more. It offers real-time diagnosis and remote troubleshooting for any IoT device installed in the system, with proactive alerts to avoid overlooking mission-critical issues. One of the key differentiators of Vi Business IoT Smart Central is that it empowers enterprises with a full-fledged dynamic billing model and tailored rate plans based on usage patterns using advanced analytics.

Expounding on the launch of this initiative, Amit Satpathy, EVP and Head of IoT Business, Vodafone Idea said, “With the growing adoption of IoT, the next decade will see the development of a massive IoT ecosystem, enabling billions of connected devices. The launch of Vi Business IoT Smart Central is a natural progression to supplement our robust capabilities and leadership in India’s IoT segment. This future-ready platform will enable enterprises to harness the power of IoT to compete in a smart and connected world. The transformative end-to-end platform will give enterprises an edge to centrally manage, control, and monitor connectivity options for their IoT devices across industries and use cases. We appreciate the efforts taken by the government to create a conducive environment for the IoT growth story in India. Programs such as Digital India, Make in India, and initiatives such as the IoT Centre of Excellence (CoE) will further boost the adoption of IoT in the country.”

Providing a definite business edge to enterprises, Vi Business IoT Smart Central comes with predictive maintenance features to reduce operational downtime, thus improving tech efficiencies. Simultaneously, using the portal’s self-service capabilities, users can instantly raise and track queries, requests, and complaints (QRC) and get faster resolution within 48 hours.

Elaborating on the business benefits Vi Business IoT Smart central has brought to the customers, Sandeep Kumar, Director, Revolt Motors said, “As an electric motorcycle leader in the Indian market, we aim to lead the IoT technology and deliver best-in-class experience to our customers. To continue our competitive advantage, our IoT solution partner Vi Business plays a very critical role. They are instrumental in providing us with the most advanced future-ready IoT Smart Central platform which enables us to seamlessly manage the end-to-end lifecycle of the IoT asset, from onboarding to in-life operations. Vi Business IoT Smart Central platform has enabled us to reduce operational cost, enhance real-time visibility, and overall automate multiple operational work streams”.

Vi Business is one of the largest IoT players in India and serves over 4000 IoT customers, with a dominant position in Vehicle Tracking Systems, Connected Cars, PoS, and Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI). Apart from this, Vi Business has the most diversified M2M portfolios like Electric Vehicle (EV), Battery Management Systems, Agriculture, Solar and Water Management. The future-ready Vi Business IoT Smart Central has already been tested and adopted by some of the leading enterprises across industries for diverse use cases

Vi Business continues to expand its footprint across the country by adding new customers and partners. With continuous investment in innovation and skilled professionals, Vi Business strives to help its customers reduce unplanned downtime and improve their operational efficiency.