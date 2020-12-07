Vi Business partners with Fortinet to launch Managed Security Services

Read Article

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), on Thursday announced the launch of Managed Security Service and has collaborated with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, as the technology cornerstone for the offering.

Vodafone Idea’s Managed Security Service (MSS) delivers Next Generation Firewalls with advanced security features offering the first line of defence for any cyber-attack, thus ensuring that enterprise network is protected, the company said in a statement.

MSS will provide the power that networks require, built on Fortinet’s innovative security processing units (SPUs) and FortiOS operating system. The MSS includes both network-based firewalling with intrusion protection detection features and secure remote user access to enable remote workers to connect to their corporate network safely and securely through a VPN.

This security-driven networking approach powered by Fortinet enables organisations to scale their network infrastructures without compromising security. The service will enable the most demanding digital innovation as well as meet the vast capacity and performance demands of critical business operations, both now as well as a future-proof investment.

In addition, the deployment is simplified as customers can leverage the security features of the Fortinet FortiGate next-generation firewalls and is offered on an “as-a service” model. This is vital to enterprises since they can focus on their business while trusting Vi Business to deliver and manage their network security.

Anil Philip, EVP, Products, Solutions and Partnerships, Vodafone Idea said: “Our partnership with Fortinet will enable us to provide secure connectivity to our enterprise customers to address their need of managed and safe security solutions.”

MSS is offered ‘as a service’ and provides OPEX based pricing, thereby eliminating the need for upfront investment by the customer. It provides the flexibility to choose products and services as per the needs. Enterprise customers also get access to an online experience portal showcasing an analytical and detailed view on the security posture and threat analytics in their network.

–IANS

