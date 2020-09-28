Video Conferencing- The Advanced Technology Revolutionizing Customer Interactions

Read Article

(By Satya Yeramsetti)

Video conferencing has become de rigueur for work and social life as people around the world hunker down in their houses to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Since the pandemic hit, video applications such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams have become so congenital in our lives. With the onset of work from home, audio and video conferences, webinars, online meetings and events have become the order of the day along with the only safe ways to communicate.

With a deluge of video conferencing tools, however, businesses can effortlessly work with customers and clients, irrespective of the cumbersome issues – accessibility, various locations and time zones, and costs. The ease of access and its ability to facilitate communication makes video conferencing an advanced technology today which is transforming customer interactions drastically.

Adaptive technology

Tech is playing an essential role in shaping how we collaborate. The implementation of cloud-based applications has stimulated, enabling new and more efficient ways of working. Video conferencing as a service is having a significant impact on the market, making it affordable for organizations to scale the deployment of collaborative technologies. Today’s employees expect to be able to collaborate with video, and that’s why video is becoming more pervasive in the workplace. No longer just a standalone technology, videoconferencing, video is now ingrained in workflow productivity applications.

Enabling smooth communication

Video conferencing offers a fast and secure way to communicate with your teams. It not only creates a more collaborative meeting culture in your organization, it’s a foundation for enabling today’s digital workforce.

Video conferencing helps teams hold human connections, irrespective of physical location, which improves decision making and ameliorate your ability to collaborate globally. Such productive visual communication is essential to build trust among increasingly task-orientated, categorized workgroups. Moreover, it can resolve problems faster and services for clients can be developed more quickly, providing a serious competitive edge for your company.

Enhanced customer experience

A number of scenarios and industries could be transformed by the use of video in the not-too-distant future. Video conferencing offers greater communication and understanding than a phone call, whilst taking less time (or travel) than a physical meeting. This new hub is a hugely positive step towards improving customer interactions, thus providing a seamless process.

Moreover, combining video widgets with low-code systems help to streamline the customer experience through direct, or group, video communication. It means that you can implement video calls directly from a button on the screen or the video can be scheduled with the help of existing calendar or bookings widgets. Also, businesses can create virtual waiting rooms to manage people queuing and even operate a video appointment system, thus improving the efficiency of customer interactions. Incorporating this tool can be useful in delivering an enhanced customer experience and a competitive advantage over rivals. Businesses can also leverage it as a significant time and cost saving tool.

Conclusion

Video conferencing is viewed as a necessity today. All of these aspects mean using video conferencing, companies can gain a competitive edge for your business. Moreover, it helps to save more of the resources, time, and effort to focus on more critical issues such as developing high-quality products, customer acquisition and retention, and product quality.

(The author is the founder and CEO of Telebu)

