Vistara Partners with Ultramain ELB for Paperless Operations; to become the first Indian Airline to introduce E-Tech Logbook

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier, will become the first Indian airline to introduce an e-tech logbook solution and go paperless in its operations, by appointing ULTRAMAIN ELB. ULTRAMAIN ELB will fully replace aircraft paper technical log, cabin log, journey log, damage log, and fueling log providing a validated electronic Certificate of Release to Service (e-CRS) on flights operated by Vistara. Currently, in the airborne proving stage, the ELB application will be used by Flight Crew, Cabin Crew, and Engineers on iOS devices to provide integrated workflows with Vistara’s maintenance and operational systems. The airline is seeking necessary approvals from relevant authorities before fully integrating this solution across its operations.

Once implemented, ULTRAMAIN ELB will enable accurate, real-time global operational visibility of the Vistara fleet resulting in more efficient maintenance, higher dispatch reliability, and increased aircraft utilization. “Vistara remains committed to constantly improving operational efficiency across processes through automation and we’ve been investing in the right technologies to achieve this goal. We are delighted to partner with Ultramain Systems, which will provide the first Electronic Logbook to seek operational approval to operate a fully electronic Technical and Cabin Logbook in India. Ultramain ELB will be integrated with various live processes like AMOS, ACARS, and ARMS for seamless operations.

This application, with its completeness and ease of use, is one step towards building enterprise application integration while also focussing on sustainable operations.”, said Sisira Kanta Dash, Senior Vice President – Engineering & Maintenance, Vistara.

“As Vistara marches on its Digital Transformational journey, the focus on digital data capture, integration, and automation will continue. ULTRAMAIN ELB will help digitize our aircraft paper logs and improve operational effectiveness,” said Vinod Bhat, Chief Information Officer, Vistara.

“We are pleased to welcome Vistara to the ULTRAMAIN ELB family. As well as our well-proven defect management functions. Vistara will be using ELB’s refuel / defuel functions, which enable real-time capture of refueling documentation using Ultramain’s e-Signature capabilities. This is another important step towards the automation of Line Maintenance Operations” said Mark McCausland – President and CEO of Ultramain Systems.

Ultramain Systems provides SIMPLE MOBILE PAPERLESS Aviation Maintenance software products and professional services to airlines worldwide. ULTRAMAIN ELB – the market-leading electronic logbook software has been replacing paper-based processes while offering comprehensive functionality and innovative features to help make airline processes seamless.

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards, besides being lauded for cabin cleanliness and safety standards. In a short span of seven years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry to become the country’s most loved airline and has recently crossed the mark of flying 35 million passengers.