VMware Cloud unveils VMware Cloud Universal

VMware Cloud is a distributed, multi-cloud platform that enables organizations to accelerate application modernization across the data center, edge, and any cloud. It provides distinctive advantages to both developers and IT operators who are often forced to make tradeoffs. VMware Cloud boosts developer productivity by enabling them to build and deploy to any cloud. The platform enables IT to modernize infrastructure and operations with better economics and less risk. With the launch of VMware Cloud, VMware is announcing new offerings that bring a more integrated experience to customers. These offerings include:

+ VMware Cloud Universal: a flexible subscription that simplifies the purchase and consumption of VMware multi-cloud infrastructure and management services.

+ VMware Cloud Console:a single monitoring and management environment for VMware Cloud infrastructure regardless of where it’s deployed.

+ VMware App Navigator: a new offering for assessing and prioritizing app transformation initiatives across an entire application estate based on the value of each app.

“We are on the cusp of the next evolution of cloud and apps. Architectures are becoming distributed and increasingly multi-cloud, while modern applications will soon outnumber traditional apps. The challenge for any CIO is to take advantage of this new innovation without introducing more complexity and risk,” said Raghu Raghuram, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware. “VMware Cloud is the only cloud solution today that customers can use in the data center and on any cloud, accelerating their modernization journey with speed, simplicity, and better security. With VMware Cloud Universal, customers make a single purchase and gain the ability to deploy apps across any environment, then move them as business or application requirements change.”

Modular, Multi-Cloud Services for All Applications, Everywhere

Application initiatives are driving better business outcomes, an elevated customer experience, innovative digital services, and the anywhere workforce.VMware research shows that 90% of app initiatives are focused on modernization(1), and 80% of organizations today deploy applications in a distributed model across data center, cloud, and edge.

VMware Cloud is the platform for both on-premises and cloud with unified security and operations, supporting traditional and modern applications; connecting to all native cloud services; and meeting the requirements of both developers and IT operators. With VMware Cloud, customers gain the simplicity of a single cloud operating model for their multi-cloud reality, and gain portability to help minimize to help address the challenges of single cloud silos. VMware Cloud customers can realize substantive benefits including as much as 80 percent better developer productivity with VMware Tanzu Application Service (3), 59 percent lower operational costs(4), and 46% faster cloud migration.

With VMware Cloud, customers can deploy apps to VMware Cloud Foundation running in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and Oracle Cloud; on VMware Cloud on Dell EMC; and across hundreds ofVMware Cloud Verified partners.VMware Marketplace provides customers access to thousands of validated third party and open-source developer solutions. VMware Cloud customers can also deploy andoperate across native public clouds, and give developers access to allnative cloud services.

