VMware Partners with Netmagic to Launch CloudHealth Service in India

Netmagic, an NTT Company today announced its partnership with VMware to launch SimpliInsight Services powered by VMware CloudHealth service in India. VMware Cloud Provider Program (VCPP) is a global ecosystem of providers offering cloud services based on VMware technology.

Netmagic is one of the largest VCPP partners in India to develop the orchestration layer on top of the VMware virtualization platform.

Netmagic has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status and becomes the first Cloud verified partner to launch SimpliInsight Services powered by VMware CloudHealth in the country.

The Cloud Verified badge signals to customers that Netmagic offers a service running on top of the complete VMware Cloud infrastructure. Through Cloud Verified partner services, customers attain access to the full set of VMware Cloud Infrastructure capabilities including integration and interoperability, cost optimization and flexibility.

With SimpliInsight Services powered by VMware CloudHealth, Netmagic will deliver a consistent and actionable view into cost and resource management, security, and performance for applications across multiple cloud environments. SimpliInsight Services powered by VMware CloudHealth will help Netmagic’s customer realize costs saving across multi-cloud deployments such as Azure, AWS, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), etc.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with VMware. Netmagic’s SimpliInsight service powered by VMware CloudHealth will support businesses with in-depth visibility on cost, performance and security – allowing our customers to make informed strategic decisions for their deployments across hyperscalers like AWS, Azure and Google,” said Nitin Mishra, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Netmagic.

Pradeep Nair, Managing Director, VMware India, “Cloud infrastructure services spend hit yet another record in Q1 2020, growing 34% (YoY) to $31 billion. This growth in cloud services is driven in no small part by the global shift to remote working and increased push for digital transformation. Organizations in India are cognizant of the value delivered by cloud and we are witnessing a significant upswing in cloud adoption across sectors. At VMware we strive to help our customers manage their cloud infrastructure seamlessly and efficiently for maximum ROI. With CloudHealth, organizations in India can effectively manage multiple cloud environments through a single pane of glass. Our partnership with Netmagic will enable a wide range of Indian customers to benefit from our unified cloud management solutions and help accelerate the Indian cloud adoption narrative further.”

David Bate, VP, Cloud, VMware Asia Pacific & Japan, VMware, “Enterprises in APJ are embracing a multi-cloud model and are looking for ways to assemble, deploy, shift and manage workloads across their hybrid cloud environment. The partnership with Netmagic will bring together the capabilities for delivering cloud infrastructure, consumption and resource management to customers in India. We are excited to support their journey and are confident that SimpliInsight Services powered by VMware CloudHealth will utilize our platform to deliver a fully automated cloud management experience.”

VMware’s global network of more than 4,000 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware’s consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements. Cloud Providers operating under the VMware Cloud Provider Program deliver individually tailored cloud solutions and services in more than 120 countries.

