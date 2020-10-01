VMware unveils future workforce solutions for enterprises

Read Article

To help organisations navigate one of the most significant disruptions of our time, enterprise software major VMware has introduced Future Ready Workforce solutions to provide exceptional workforce experiences, end-to-end Zero Trust security controls and simplified management.

The solutions combine VMware Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), digital workspace and endpoint security capabilities to help IT manage and optimise more secure access to any app, on any cloud, from any device while providing a simple, high performant, and a safer user experience for the distributed workforce, the company said during the virtual ‘VMworld 2020’ conference on Tuesday.

“The VMware Future Ready Workforce solutions help businesses enable their people to work from anywhere with intrinsic security, delightful end-user experiences and lower operational complexity,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, chief operating officer, products and cloud services, VMware.

The new VMware Edge Network Intelligence gives IT teams added visibility and telemetry into the end-user experience as applications are accessed from anywhere, and application traffic traverses many different networks.

The new VMware Cloud Web Security service will integrate Menlo Security’s best-in-class secure web gateway (SWG), cloud access service broker (CASB), data loss prevention, sandbox, and remote browser isolation capabilities natively into the VMware SASE solution.

“VMware Cloud Web Security will be sold and supported by VMware, with a single management interface and integrated back end operations, offering customers of all sizes an easy to deploy and ready to use solution,” the company said.

VMware and cloud-based information security company Zscaler will join forces to support the needs of the world’s most demanding enterprise organisations.

“The pandemic created market dynamics that require organizations to transform their IT infrastructure to meet the business needs of the new normal. Having an adaptable and flexible approach to connecting and securing access to corporate resources can be the difference between success and failure,” said Jay Chaudhry, chairman and CEO of Zscaler.

