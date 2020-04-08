We are encouraging our employees to use IT-based tools to stay connected: Uttam Malani , Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses

Read Article

At Centuary Mattresses, employees are being encouraged use IT-based tools to stay connected with each other and work remotely without coming to the workplace, states Uttam Malani , Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses

Some edited excerpts from an interview:

From an IT perspective, how are you ensuring business continuity?

Being a manufacturing company, at Centuary Mattresses, Information Technology plays a significant part in our plants for the automated machinery that we use in our manufacturing processes. However, due to the current lockdown, the manufacturing process has come to a standstill, as the industry has to adhere to the government.

Therefore, the other important functions that we need to currently focus are sales and marketing, customer management and so on. We have taken the necessary steps to ensure the smooth functioning of work, though there are some challenges because of physical absence. The employees are being encouraged to use IT-based tools to stay connected with each other and work remotely without coming to the workplace. We are doing VCs and Skype calls with our distributors and partners. Social platforms like WhatsApp, messenger are also coming handy as each employee is staying in constant touch with the teams.

What are some of the key challenges faced to ensure a Work from Home Policy ?

Though we ensure that we are well equipped to meet any kind of requirement, still there are some key challenges that we are facing. Not being physically present delays the decision-making process wherein in a face to face communication, it becomes easier to take such decisions in the office atmosphere. The video calls, etc. are helping a bit but the network connectivity at times poses a challenge. The challenges are also faced due to the network speed as heavier files, data, etc. take a fair amount of time in exchanging.

From the business standpoint, the third-party works are getting delayed, funds flow is restricted and impacts the working capital. Overall the industry is facing operational challenges as well as the scarcity of capital in the coming days.

What are some of the key lessons learnt during this crisis?

Organizations find themselves in different phases of managing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Challenges vary by location, industry and business maturity. The readiness for tackling a shutdown like this is of prime importance and the corporates need to keep a plan B for the IT infrastructure in place ensuring seamless operation in case of remote working. On the softer side, keeping the faith in your team members is also a key factor as the current situation is challenging for everyone keeping a fine balance.

What are some of the technology tools used to facilitate smooth collaboration between employees?

Unlike an IT software company, manufacturing companies didn’t need a specialized communication tool. However, at Centuary Mattresses we are fully leveraging the social media platforms (WhatsApp/Messenger) to be in constant touch with all the team members. Wherever possible we are having regular emails exchange between team members, inter-department conversations as well.

Do you believe that the current mandatory use of remote work for business continuity is a signal to all organizations that it’s time to revisit their remote working policies?

Due to the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus, remote work has suddenly become an overnight requirement for many. However, it depends on business to the business if the remote work can be productive for both the employees and organizations.

In the manufacturing industry, remote work is not going to be healthy in business terms as things move at a faster pace when we are constantly in motion and touch. Some defined work can be executed remotely but at the same time, there is a need for physical-based communication which we cannot avoid. In the whole process chain, there are areas where we need supervision with a constant upgrading process involved. Only technology-based (not lab/ R&D) departments can work remotely as they can afford to have remote meetings to decide upon the crucial matters.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]