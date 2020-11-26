WE HUB incubated tech startups to receive funding support and access to procurement

Read Article

WE HUB, India’s first and only state-led incubator by the Government of Telangana to foster and promote women entrepreneurship to startup, scale-up and accelerate with global market access, had a chance to showcase their interventions to Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary (ITE &C). The tech startups and the entrepreneurs were guided on the receiving government’s assistance during their transitioning process from a startup to an SME.

WE HUB’s 26 startups which are part of the second cohort of incubation are from across 15 cities in India. In the past 5 months of virtual incubation, startups have seen progress through various interventions along with raising funds in this adverse situation. 13 Hyderabad based tech startups out of 26 incubated startups were part of an interaction session arranged at WE HUB with Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary (ITE &C) who is also in the Board of WE HUB. The startups had an opportunity to showcase their products which included innovative solutions for health tech, Infratech, life sciences, pharma, logistics, and FMCG sectors.

“With the goal of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship for women, the State government has established WE HUB. We are proud to see the progress the institution has it has made and very happy to meet the diverse batch of start-ups at WE HUB. Startups need to leverage the make use of the infrastructure, government policy, mentorship support and international opportunities WE Hub is leveraging through its strong network of collaborations with premier entities across Telangana and around the world,’’ said Ranjan.

Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB, said, “We are happy to continue our flagship incubation program virtually even during these critical times. As we start moving to a blended module, we wanted to showcase the prototypes of our startups and highlight the many ways WE Hub enables growth of startups through government ecosystems and policies.’’

