A Shiju Rawther joins CARE Ratings as Chief Information & Technology Officer

Read Article

CARE Ratings Limited, a leading rating agency of India has announced the appointment of A Shiju Rawther as its new Chief Information & Technology Officer. Prior to joining CARE Ratings Limited, Shiju was the Chief Information Officer at Poonawalla Finance.

In his new role Shiju will be spearheading the complete IT function, Technology strategies, enterprise wide IT transformation and designing the digital roadmap for CARE Ratings Limited andits subsidiary business functions.

“We are delighted to have Shiju onboard with us”, said Ajay Mahajan, MD & CEO, CARE Ratings Limited. “Shiju brings two decades of technology expertise and I am confident that his impeccable credentials and expertise will benefit us immensely in our journey of digital transformation towards the next level of business growth.”

Shiju is a technology leader with strong business acumen and vast experience in major operating tenets of driving digital transformation through thought leadership, innovation, analytics & delivering value to stakeholders.

He comes with a successful and steady career growth in reputed organizations viz.,IIFL Finance Limited, TransUnion CIBIL Limited,Fullerton India Credit Company Limited,PCS Technology Limited,Gateway Terminals India, Wipro InfoTech and Primus Telecommunications India Limited.

Some of his key achievements in previous stints include setting up of the complete Technology landscape comprising of IT Applications, IT Infrastructure, Building Information Security operations and process automations from the scratch for two startup MNCs in India.

Shiju holds an Engineering Degree in Computer Science & Engineering and Management Degree in Information Technology. He is a prominent speaker at many industry conferences. Shiju has been recognized as one of the Most Innovative CIO’s of India, Top 100 CISO’s consistently over last years by various media groups & forums.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]