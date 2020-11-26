Improved Citizen Services in the New Normal
In this video:
Keynote Speakers:
+ Nand Kumarum, IAS, CEO, MAPIT, Government Of Madhya Pradesh
+ Ajay Kaul, Head, State & Local Govt. Business, WWPS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL)
Panelists:
+ Ranjit Kumar, IAS, Director, Department of IT, Government of Maharashtra
+ Kanishka Agiwal, Head – Service Lines, India/South Asia, WWPS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL)
+ Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive & Executive Vice Chairman, Fractal
+ Prakash Rane, Founder & MD, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd
+ Shamik Joshi, Head – Products and Technology, Amnex Infotechnologies
+ Tarun Sharma, VP (IT & ERP), Gujarat Gas Limited
