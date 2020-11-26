Improved Citizen Services in the New Normal

In this video:

Keynote Speakers:

+ Nand Kumarum, IAS, CEO, MAPIT, Government Of Madhya Pradesh

+ Ajay Kaul, Head, State & Local Govt. Business, WWPS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL)

Panelists:

+ Ranjit Kumar, IAS, Director, Department of IT, Government of Maharashtra

+ Kanishka Agiwal, Head – Service Lines, India/South Asia, WWPS, Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL)

+ Srikanth Velamakanni, Co-Founder, Group Chief Executive & Executive Vice Chairman, Fractal

+ Prakash Rane, Founder & MD, ABM Knowledgeware Ltd

+ Shamik Joshi, Head – Products and Technology, Amnex Infotechnologies

+ Tarun Sharma, VP (IT & ERP), Gujarat Gas Limited

