Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV launches its first data center in Bengaluru

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain Data Centers (IMDC) Joint Venture, announced the launch of their first data center on their campus in Bengaluru, India. The data center is located in the prime area of Whitefield, Bengaluru and is well-positioned as a gateway to Southern India. Situated in an 80,000 square feet facility, the BLR-1 is a Tier III-designed data center that can support up to 4MW of IT load.

Nikhil Rathi, Founder & CEO, Web Werks commented, “Web Werks Bengaluru data center will cater to the increasing demand from Hyperscaler and enterprises. We look forward to providing our new customers in South India with reliable and scalable colocation, cloud, storage, and network services. The addition of this data center is part of our national expansion and we are grateful to the Government of Karnataka for their support.”

“The BLR-1 data center will help the Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV to meet the growing demand for connected, compliant and sustainable data center services in the region. Bengaluru is an emerging data center market witnessing strong demand for data-driven services, cloud, and colocation. I’m excited to provide our hyperscale, network, content and enterprise customers with additional options to expand with us in this market,” stated Mark Kidd, EVP & Global General Manager, Data Centers & Asset Lifecycle Management.

The Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV has undertaken major investments to create a ‘String of Digital Pearls’ across the nation, committing to deliver operational excellence. The JV recently launched its second data center in Navi Mumbai and is ready to launch its first data center in Hyderabad. In 2022, the Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV participated in the third ground-breaking ceremony at the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh and announced plans to invest in a new hyperscale data center in Noida. Web Werks – Iron Mountain JV will continue to expand in the existing markets of Mumbai, Pune and Noida.

About Web Werks

Web Werks has put together an extensive range of colocation and hosting services, designed to deliver wholesale, retail and hyper-scale hosting facilities via strategically planned Tier 3 data center facilities in Mumbai, Delhi NCR and Pune, with a focus on strengthening the carrier, cloud and content-neutral interconnection ecosystem for businesses across India.

Web Werks Data Centers are leaders in India for the past two decades. Each of our facilities are a High-density, Hyper-scale and Artificial Intelligence-powered infrastructure, offering best-in-class service support and uptime. We aim to maintain and keep raising these standards with new Data Centers across India to ensure that our clients achieve business efficiency by addressing all concerns regarding their Data Center needs with unprecedented ease.