WebCargo and IBS Software announce ‘industry first’ third party system e-booking integration

Read Article

WebCargo, a Freightos Group Company, and IBS Software have announce an “industry-first” partnership empowering air carriers to become fully digital with an off-the-shelf solution. This move represents two air cargo leaders cooperating to help airlines digitize faster by removing the barrier of expensive and lengthy internal developments. With the vast majority of bookings in the industry still being made offline, rate management and distribution are essential aspects of a truly digital air cargo experience and absolutely critical to keep supply chains moving smoothly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

IBS Software iCargo platform is used by over 30 airlines including American Airlines, Etihad Cargo, IAG Cargo, Korean Air, and more. Integrating with WebCargo provides every airline working with IBS a solution to offer real-time e-bookings to WebCargo’ customers. WebCargo is used on a daily basis for air freight quoting by 18,000 unique monthly user logins across 1,900 forwarders who collectively run nearly a million air searches every month.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world; building agile businesses with digitization at their core is critical to ensure supply chains continue running effectively, especially during crises. With air cargo at the heart of making this happen, only real-time distribution and pricing can help airlines rapidly balance supply and demand in real-time. Third party integrations like this are what will help the air cargo industry leapfrog its digitization efforts and thrive in today’s volatile world.

“The digital evolution across the air freight industry is gaining significant momentum and at IBS Software we are convinced that over the next few years it will transform the way we do business. Digitalization in the sales and quotation function facilitated through digital sales channels will bring in greater transparency, improve responsiveness, and bring better value to the end customer. We are delighted to partner with innovative providers such as WebCargo to make such capabilities easily accessible to our airline customers,” said Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Cargo & Logistics, IBS Software.

“35% of all global imports by value arrive by air, yet the vast majority of airlines don’t have automated prices today. WebCargo has been transmitting air cargo rates globally for over a decade, giving us access to the largest network of airline rates in the world,” said Manel Galindo, WebCargo CEO. “Partnering with industry innovators like IBS Software is part of our comprehensive strategy to digitize the entire air cargo value chain and make air cargo better and quicker.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]