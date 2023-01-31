Webxpress Launches ‘GreenXPRESS’

WebXpress., the Global Transportation & Logistics SaaS provider, launched a new sustainable initiative – GREENXPRESS with the aim of leveraging technology to help companies accurately measure Greenhouse Gas (GHG) footprint and find opportunities to reduce and replace the same.

Transportation accounts for over 17% of GHG emissions in the world, in the logistics and supply chain sector alone, accounts for over 80% of emissions. It is tough to strike a balance between the growth of the company and GHG reduction in many industries such as construction, FMCG, steel, and thermal power. WebXpress, being a pioneer in supply chain SaaS, has pioneered the need to reduce emissions. The launch of GREENXPRESS is the result of its deep domain understanding and its intention to take a step towards sustainability and help reduce CO2 emissions.

The securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently published detailed guidelines for compliance with Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) for the Top 1000 companies in India. In line with this announcement, the brand also launched a BRSR tool to record and automate ESG data across departments and compliance sections of FedEx, Toll Logistics, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Skechers, DTDC, Patanjali, Thermo Fisher among others. This tool will in turn help regulators and investors to check the performance of companies against ESG standards.

GREENEXPRESS focuses on technology that would share a real–time dashboard that helps brands Measure, Reduce and Replace CHG emissions in transportation and warehouse networks operated by them and their partners. While the reduction in carbon footprint helps Transporters and shippers both profit immensely, without tools such as GreenXpress attaining emission goals and profits cannot be monitored and measured.

Commenting on the launch of two groundbreaking tools, Mr. Apurva Mankad, CEO & Founder, WebXpress said, “India is on its way to becoming the largest consumer of fossil fuels by 2040. GreenXpress can be integrated with an ERP, Transportation or Warehouse software to accurately measure emissions and help taking better board room decisions that could help capacity optimisation and route planning. GreenXpress has also created Software Tools to record and automate ESG data across departments and compliance sections. This launch also ensures our commitment to net zero, while enabling real action towards a greener future.”