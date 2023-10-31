Wells Fargo Names Uday Odedra as Managing Director and Head of India and the Philippines

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today that Uday Odedra has been named as the Head of Wells Fargo in India and the Philippines. Uday will report to the Head of Global Operations, David Owen.

David Owen said, “I am pleased to welcome Uday to the Wells Fargo leadership team. Our India and Philippines teams are a critical part of the bank’s business and under Uday’s leadership, we will continue to strengthen our operations in the region.”

Uday joins Wells Fargo from UBS AG and brings broad experience in the global financial services sector, including international business leadership, technology, and data strategy. With more than 25 years of experience at UBS, Uday served in a variety of leadership roles, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India, and Chief Information Officer (CIO) for Asia.

Uday earned his bachelor’s degree in computing information systems from Birmingham City University in the U.K.