Westcon-Comstor appoints Manish Israni as CTO for India and SAARC to drive strategic technology growth

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor, has appointed Manish Israni as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for India and the SAARC region, as the company strengthens its focus on digital transformation and technology-driven services across key markets.

In his new role, Israni will lead strategic technology programmes, engineering functions, and IT service delivery across the region. He is also expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s capabilities in cloud platforms, managed services, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital solutions—particularly in collaboration with global partners such as Broadcom.

Westcon-Comstor is Broadcom’s first Catalyst Partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region under the Enterprise Security Group (ESG) Catalyst Initiative, holding exclusive distribution rights for the Symantec and Carbon Black portfolios. The partnership underscores Westcon-Comstor’s growing dominance in cybersecurity solutions and its deepening channel partner network.

“I am excited to join Westcon-Comstor during a pivotal phase of growth in these markets,” said Manish Israni. “With digital acceleration at the heart of every enterprise agenda, I look forward to building a resilient, future-ready technology foundation that empowers customers across sectors.”

With over 30 years of experience in IT and engineering leadership, Manish has held pivotal roles across leading organisations. Most recently, he was EVP & CIO at Yotta Infrastructure, where he led engineering and R&D efforts, building a business unit focused on innovative IT services including 24×7 operations, networking, cloud, and security.

Before Yotta, he served as Vice President & Head – IT Infrastructure & Data Center at Reliance Jio, overseeing the core IT infrastructure for one of India’s largest digital enterprises supporting 4G LTE, media services, and digital banking. He also held senior leadership roles at Vodafone (managing PAN-India IT infrastructure), IBM (overseeing global server operations across South Asia and Africa), and JP Morgan Chase, where he served as Technology Director.

His expertise spans hyperscale data centers, strategic outsourcing, DevOps, cloud migration, and managing multi-million-dollar digital programmes—all of which will be key as he leads Westcon-Comstor’s innovation and technology roadmap in the region.