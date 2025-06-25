Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Westcon-Comstor appoints Manish Israni as CTO for India and SAARC to drive strategic technology growth

Westcon-Comstor appoints Manish Israni as CTO for India and SAARC to drive strategic technology growth

News
By Salvi Kotian
0 23

Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor, has appointed Manish Israni as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for India and the SAARC region, as the company strengthens its focus on digital transformation and technology-driven services across key markets.

In his new role, Israni will lead strategic technology programmes, engineering functions, and IT service delivery across the region. He is also expected to play a pivotal role in advancing the company’s capabilities in cloud platforms, managed services, cybersecurity, and enterprise digital solutions—particularly in collaboration with global partners such as Broadcom.

Westcon-Comstor is Broadcom’s first Catalyst Partner in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region under the Enterprise Security Group (ESG) Catalyst Initiative, holding exclusive distribution rights for the Symantec and Carbon Black portfolios. The partnership underscores Westcon-Comstor’s growing dominance in cybersecurity solutions and its deepening channel partner network.

“I am excited to join Westcon-Comstor during a pivotal phase of growth in these markets,” said Manish Israni. “With digital acceleration at the heart of every enterprise agenda, I look forward to building a resilient, future-ready technology foundation that empowers customers across sectors.”

With over 30 years of experience in IT and engineering leadership, Manish has held pivotal roles across leading organisations. Most recently, he was EVP & CIO at Yotta Infrastructure, where he led engineering and R&D efforts, building a business unit focused on innovative IT services including 24×7 operations, networking, cloud, and security.

Before Yotta, he served as Vice President & Head – IT Infrastructure & Data Center at Reliance Jio, overseeing the core IT infrastructure for one of India’s largest digital enterprises supporting 4G LTE, media services, and digital banking. He also held senior leadership roles at Vodafone (managing PAN-India IT infrastructure), IBM (overseeing global server operations across South Asia and Africa), and JP Morgan Chase, where he served as Technology Director.

His expertise spans hyperscale data centers, strategic outsourcing, DevOps, cloud migration, and managing multi-million-dollar digital programmes—all of which will be key as he leads Westcon-Comstor’s innovation and technology roadmap in the region.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Salvi Kotian
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image