How AI is transforming alternative capital access for SMEs and brands

By Eklavya Gupta, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Recur Club
0 96

Picture this: a bootstrapped D2C apparel founder in Ludhiana is doubling online orders every month yet her bank still wants property papers before it will fund raw-material purchases. She is not alone. India’s 63 million MSMEs contribute roughly 30% of GDP and create over 110 million jobs, but a ₹25 lakh-crore formal-credit gap keeps many in “growth-limbo”. Traditional underwriting asks for audited statements and collateral, documents that explain yesterday, not tomorrow.

Meanwhile, India’s digital rails are humming: 120 million UPI users, 80 million GST filers, and real-time APIs flowing from accounting, logistics, and e-commerce platforms. The missing piece isn’t liquidity; it is intelligence. Models that can read this data exhaust and price risk in real time. That is the promise of AI-driven debt models.

Why conventional lending falls short

Legacy Criteria The Blind Spots
Bureau score & tax returns Ignores first-time borrowers, gig workers
Static balance-sheet ratios Misses momentum, seasonality, digital traction
Collateral requirements Excludes asset-light D2C and SaaS firms
Manual review cycles (30–90 days) Capital arrives after the opportunity has passed

As a result, India’s credit-to-GDP ratio languishes at ~58% – half that of the US or China.

How AI turns data into credit

AI-based underwriting ingests thousands of live signals – GST invoices, UPI flows, ad-spend ROAS, SKU-level margins – and maps them to probability-of-default in minutes. A SIDBI 2024 review found lenders using alternative-data models cut loan-processing time from weeks to <72 hours and reduced early delinquencies by ~25%.

Three engines power this shift:

  1. Cash-flow scoring: ML models analyse bank streams, e-invoices and payroll outflows to predict liquidity stress before it surfaces in financial statements.

  2. Contextual risk pricing: A D2C beauty brand with 70% repeat customers deserves a lower risk premium than a sporadic importer. AI segments such nuances automatically.

  3. Self-learning collections: Behavioural AI flags missed reminders or unusual spending and triggers personalised nudges, lifting recovery rates by ~20% (CIBIL, 2024).

Real-world use-cases:

1. D2C growth capital

Revenue-based financiers now plug into Shopify or Amazon dashboards to forecast sales and advance capital repayable as a small percent of daily revenue – no EMIs, no dilution. A Bengaluru snack brand used this model to fund a festival-season inventory spike and repaid it in four months as online sales surged.

2. Cash-flow loans for asset-light SMEs

AI-powered NBFCs such as Oxyzo and Lendingkart analyse GST and trade-receivable cycles to issue unsecured working-capital loans within days – supporting manufacturers who have orders in hand but thin collateral.

3. Embedded credit for Tier-2/Tier-3 entrepreneurs

Platforms like Yubi integrate with ERP and payment gateways, matching borrowers in Coimbatore or Guwahati to banks and funds nationwide. In 2024, 45% of first-time business loans on such marketplaces went to non-metro firms (SIDBI).

Beyond speed: Why this matters

  • Inclusion: AI models pull “thin-file” founders – women-led enterprises, gig merchants – into the formal fold by leveraging behavioural and transactional data.

  • Resilience: Continuous monitoring spots stress signals early, reducing NPAs for lenders and volatility for borrowers.

  • Cost efficiency: Digital KYC and automated credit memos shrink operating costs, enabling ticket sizes of ₹5-50 lakh that were previously uneconomical for banks.

Global evidence is encouraging: US-based Upstart reports 27% more approvals at 16% lower APRs using AI scoring versus FICO-only models.

Guard-rails we still need

Regulators are rightly demanding explainability. The RBI’s digital-lending norms (2024) mandate audit trails and human oversight for algorithmic decisions. Bias-testing must be standard; an opaque model that over-penalises, say, a particular PIN code is as harmful as legacy collateral bias. Fintechs and banks are forming model-risk committees and using synthetic data to detect discrimination before deployment.

What the next five years could look like

Account-aggregator driven underwriting: Seamless consent-based data sharing will give lenders 360° visibility, shrinking loan approval to real-time for many SMEs.

AI-CFO dashboards: Borrowers will receive automated cash-flow forecasts and capital recommendations, turning lenders into strategic partners, not just credit providers.

Bank–fintech co-lending at scale: Banks’ balance sheets plus fintech algorithms will channel billions into unsecured SME credit with lower risk weightings.

Global expansion of India-built models: Playbooks proven in India’s high-volume, low-margin environment will export to Southeast Asia, Africa, and LATAM, markets facing similar collateral constraints.

Conclusion: Intelligence is the new collateral

For decades, capital chased hard assets; tomorrow, it will chase data-validated potential. AI does not replace human judgment, it amplifies it, turning real-time operating metrics into trustworthy risk signals. If India is serious about a $5-trillion economy, we must fund the entrepreneurs who build it, wherever they sit on the map and however digital their business model.

When algorithms can approve a ₹25-lakh working-capital line for a Jaipur apparel start-up in 48 hours, we are witnessing more than incremental fintech; we are laying new credit infrastructure. The winners will be the SMEs and D2C founders whose ambition finally meets capital that moves at their speed.

