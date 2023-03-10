Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Western Digital encourages users to back up effortlessly on world backup day

Western Digital encourages users to back up effortlessly on world backup day

News
By Express Computer
0 0

To celebrate World Backup Day, which falls on March 31st, Western Digital has launched an exciting digital campaign “Backup Effortlessly” to encourage consumers to back up their digital content.

The inertia of backing up digital content runs deep in consumers as they consider it a cumbersome job. Therefore, the 360-degree, integrated, campaign aims to reiterate the need and significance of backing up and preserving content. The campaign also highlights how backup can be done effortlessly using storage solutions such as external SSDs, external HDDs, and mobile Pen Drives from WD and SanDisk brands.

The month-long campaign started on March 1st with an awareness phase, across the company’s social media channels, and digital media focused on news, entertainment, sports, lifestyle, etc. The company will also run exclusive brand days with top retailers and e-tailers across the country introducing special consumer offers. The campaign videos will also be played at Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports covering 123 screens.  Over 1500 retail stores across 25 top cities will be covered through point-of-sale-materials (POSMs) to create awareness about backup.

Commemorating the campaign, Mr. Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director, Marketing, India, Middle East, and TIA, at Western Digital said, “PCs and smartphones have become a part and parcel of our daily lives and unfortunately so has the data loss. So, this World Backup Day we have introduced an educative campaign to remind everyone about the importance of backing up data and offering solutions to do it effortlessly.”

As part of the campaign, Western Digital has created four videos and multiple rich media formats that highlight the importance of data in various real-life scenarios and how it can be backed up effortlessly. The “Backup Effortlessly” campaign is live and will run until April 4th, 2023.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image