Western Digital Helps Consumers Capture and Keep More with Range of New Bigger, Faster Solutions

Western Digital today announces a lineup of new solutions from its award-winning SanDisk® brand that are designed to satisfy consumers’ needs for more storage both at home and on the go. In a world of pixelated memories and digitalised experiences, the need for more space remains constant. Whether documenting a child’s first steps, conducting wildlife research, or backing up a carefully curated music library, these new solutions from SanDisk are built for capturing and preserving life’s journeys.

Khalid Wani, Senior Director of Sales for India at Western Digital, says, “Western Digital remains at the forefront of storage innovation, and our latest introductions from SanDisk reflect our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that cater to the evolving needs of consumers.”

“We continue to redefine what is possible. Our goal is to keep creating easy-to-use, reliable solutions for today and tomorrow. Through our innovative solutions we want to inspire people to keep creating.,” says, Jaganathan Chelliah, Senior Director Marketing, India, Middle East and TIA, Western Digital.

Built for today’s adventure and ready for tomorrow’s journey, the exciting new breadth of SanDisk solutions helps expand storage for everyone’s needs:

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C – Multi-connector flash drives in vibrant colours

These refreshed pendrives allow users to take and store even more photos and access them across their different USB Type-C and Type-A devices (including smartphones, tablets and computers) without slowing down.

Faster than before: Simple-to-use storage now with up to 400MB/s transfer speeds. **
Ready to go: Its dual-purpose swivel design helps to protect the connectors while on the go.
Vibrant new colours: This flash drive is available in 64GB-256GB* in Absinthe Green, Lavender and Navagio Bay, and up to 1TB* in Black.
Availability: MSRP for the new colours starts at just INR 1109 for 128GB. All colours are available now for purchase through the Western Digital Store and authorised SanDisk retailers, e-tailers, and distributors.

1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I cards – World’s fastest 1.5TB high-capacity UHS-I microSD card

Ideal for Android™ devices, Chromebooks and Windows® laptops, the new 1.5TB* microSD™ card offers massive space for more of what matters.

Pushing beyond previous limits: The world’s fastest 1.5TB* microSD UHS-I cards with transfer speeds up to 150MB/s read** when paired with a SanDisk MobileMate® USB 3.0 microSD card reader builds upon SanDisk’s strong and long-lasting legacy of innovation in storage.
Wide compatibility: Expand your storage in a flash for host devices that support UHS-I microSD cards, such as Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops.
Availability: The new 1.5TB* cards will be available starting 10th of Jan with an MSRP of INR 14999/- and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty. This SanDisk Ultra® card is available through the Western Digital Store, amazon.in, other authorised e-tailers, and available through brick-and-mortar retailers under the Ultra PLUS name with read speeds up to 160MB/s**.

SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card – Bollywood-quality memory Card

Launched recently ahead of IBC2023, the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress™ Type B cards provide the professional performance needed to deliver the highest quality cinematic footage.

Cinema-quality performance: With minimum sustained write speeds of 1,400MB/s**, the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card lets users capture cinema-quality 8K video without dropping frames.
Durable enclosure: Withstands up to 1-meter drops and up to 50 newtons (11.2 pounds-force) of force to help protect irreplaceable footage and videos.
PRO-READER and PRO-DOCK 4 compatible: Pair the PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B card with the SanDisk Professional PRO-READER CFexpress and the PRO-DOCK 4 devices (sold separately) for scalable, simultaneous offloads that help to maximise productivity.
Availability: Available now from the Western Digital Store and through authorised SanDisk authorised retailers, e-tailers, and distributors. MSRP starts at INR 44999/- for 320GB* with a lifetime limited warranty1.

