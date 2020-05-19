What is an e-pass and how can you get an e-pass during the lockdown?

Lockdown 4.0 looms over India with very little progress on the reduced number of cases. A sudden spike in cases in the last few weeks has brought India to its unsettling and saddening number of more than 1 lakh infected cases. The Centre has delegated some lockdown decisions and announcements to State governments based on how their State is faring.

The nationwide lockdown has been extended to May 31st but with some relaxations. Gradually, some business sectors and essential activities will resume reviving the economic slump. There will also be permitted for the movement of people in case of emergency or essential activities such as medical treatment.

An e-Pass is an indicator that you have permission to step outside and travel due to the nature of your work.

How do you get an e-pass?

Just like how we get all other essential products online, an e-pass is also issued online! The process has been made very easy for all users to send in an application for the pass. You need to check this website- http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/ to request an e-pass. At the moment the site is allowing permits for only 17 states but all other states will find access on the redirected site- http://serviceonline.gov.in/epass/

The website has been built by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

When you arrive at the correct website for your State, you need to fill in your details and provide necessary documents. The verification will happen by sending an OTP to your registered phone number.

Once all your credentials have been filled and your purpose has been clearly stated, your application will be sent to the authorities for examination. The assigned department will then notify you via an SMS if your application has been approved. The SMS will also provide a download link to get the e-pass.

This e-Pass needs to be carried with you when you are travelling as you will be stopped by personnel to check your details and if you are permitted to travel during the lockdown. Be sure to carry it with you at all times. It also gets updated on your Aarogya Setu app.

The departments are carefully scrutinising applications and only approving those that are genuine and emergency cases.

