Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Wibmo, a PayU company, achieves ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management

Wibmo, a PayU company, achieves ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management

News
By Express Computer
Black Friday Sale
0 15

Wibmo, announces its achievement of ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management. The certification, awarded after a rigorous audit process conducted by CERT-IN empaneled vendors, validates Wibmo’s commitment to maintaining operational resilience and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, even during times of disruption.

ISO 22301 certification is an internationally recognised standard that provides a framework for identifying potential disruptions, implementing proactive measures, and ensuring timely recovery in the event of a crisis. It enables organisations to establish and maintain a robust business continuity management system, minimising the impact on critical business functions and ensuring prompt recovery.

The certification process involves a comprehensive assessment conducted in two stages. In the initial
stage, Wibmo’s existing business continuity management system was reviewed against an ISO 22301
checklist. Following the identification of any gaps, necessary measures were taken to address them before proceeding to the second stage. Upon successful completion of the formal assessment, Wibmo was awarded the ISO 22301 certificate, valid for three years. The achievement of ISO 22301 certification underscores Wibmo’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, said Ravi Bhushan, CISO and grievance Officer (Data Privacy) at Wibmo, a PayU company.

This certification demonstrates our proactive approach to identifying potential disruptions and ensuring the continuity of our services, thereby enhancing trust and confidence among our stakeholders.

ISO 22301 certification offers numerous advantages to organisations, including enhanced business continuity, improved risk management, regulatory compliance, competitive advantage, and stakeholder confidence. By achieving this certification, Wibmo reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the fintech industry, dedicated to delivering secure and reliable payment solutions to its customers worldwide.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image