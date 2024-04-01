Wibmo, a PayU company, achieves ISO 22301 certification for business continuity management

Wibmo, announces its achievement of ISO 22301 certification for Business Continuity Management. The certification, awarded after a rigorous audit process conducted by CERT-IN empaneled vendors, validates Wibmo’s commitment to maintaining operational resilience and ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, even during times of disruption.

ISO 22301 certification is an internationally recognised standard that provides a framework for identifying potential disruptions, implementing proactive measures, and ensuring timely recovery in the event of a crisis. It enables organisations to establish and maintain a robust business continuity management system, minimising the impact on critical business functions and ensuring prompt recovery.

The certification process involves a comprehensive assessment conducted in two stages. In the initial

stage, Wibmo’s existing business continuity management system was reviewed against an ISO 22301

checklist. Following the identification of any gaps, necessary measures were taken to address them before proceeding to the second stage. Upon successful completion of the formal assessment, Wibmo was awarded the ISO 22301 certificate, valid for three years. The achievement of ISO 22301 certification underscores Wibmo’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer satisfaction, said Ravi Bhushan, CISO and grievance Officer (Data Privacy) at Wibmo, a PayU company.

This certification demonstrates our proactive approach to identifying potential disruptions and ensuring the continuity of our services, thereby enhancing trust and confidence among our stakeholders.

ISO 22301 certification offers numerous advantages to organisations, including enhanced business continuity, improved risk management, regulatory compliance, competitive advantage, and stakeholder confidence. By achieving this certification, Wibmo reinforces its position as a trusted partner in the fintech industry, dedicated to delivering secure and reliable payment solutions to its customers worldwide.