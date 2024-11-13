Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Wipro and FORVIA transform advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications

Wipro and FORVIA transform advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) applications

Wipro Limited has worked with FORVIA (FRVIA), the world’s seventh-largest automotive technology supplier, for the optimisation of FORVIA’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) application set.

FORVIA used Wipro Engineering Edge’s Cloud Car’s building blocks, namely, Microservices and vehicle container architecture components to enhance its vehicle safety and comfort applications.

FORVIA’s ADAS applications are now mostly independent of hardware, lower in maintenance costs, and continuously integrated into Original Equipment Manufacturers’(OEM) value chains thanks to the underlying cloud native architecture.

The project notably involved FORVIA’s innovative surround-view technology which combines exterior camera views into an immersive 3D perspective that helps drivers park their vehicles safely and easily.

All functions of FORVIA’s ADAS applications set have now been brought into a loosely connected, service-oriented microservice architecture. This update led to significantly lower software development lifecycle (SDLC) costs and FORVIA can now market its ADAS features and functions separately as well as combine them easily with other ADAS functions from a customer or 3rd parties.

Graziella Neuvéglise, Regional Head & Managing Director, Southern Europe, Wipro Limited said, “We’re very pleased with the outcome of this work for FORVIA. This project shows our strong and diverse skills in the Software Defined Vehicle area, working with automotive leaders to boost their growth and rethink safety and entertainment features using cloud-native engineering principles. We’re excited to keep working with FORVIA to help them achieve their ambitions.’

Vanessa Picron, Electronics Europe Division VP at FORVIA said, “Within the software transformation of the automotive industry, moving to microservices & container architecture is a key lever to bring more competitive, easier to integrate functions to our customers and extend our business with new software only solutions, including on safety relevant features. This successful cooperation with WIPRO is the convergence of a joint vision and complementary skills.”

