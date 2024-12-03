Wipro and Netskope partner to offer cybersecurity optimisation advisory services

Express Computer

Wipro Limited announced a partnership with Netskope to provide global enterprises with an integrated service that optimises and improves cybersecurity outcomes for people, processes, and technology investments.

Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, analyses organisations’ current cybersecurity and infrastructure investments, provides consolidation guidelines, and delivers cost-optimised methods resulting in improved business performance.

“Many organisations today face the challenge of managing application sprawl with distributed technologies in their cybersecurity operations,” said Saugat Sindhu, Global Head, Advisory Services, Cybersecurity and Risk Services, Wipro Limited. “Through this partnership with Netskope, we will be able to deliver tailored SASE business cases and comprehensive financial analyses, enabling our clients to optimise their cybersecurity spend and achieve superior performance outcomes. This collaboration underscores our commitment to driving innovation and value for our enterprise clients.”

Wipro’s CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, leverages Wipro’s proprietary Automated Regulatory Compliance (ArC), a content service that monitors industry-specific national and international regulatory amendments, and Netskope’s Valueskope platform, a SaaS-based offering providing detailed financial analyses and tailored business cases.

“Wipro CyberTransform Optimisation Service, powered by Netskope, provides clients with a comprehensive view of SASE economic and productivity benefits for different network and security transformation scenarios, enabling them to make faster and better decisions to reach desired business outcomes,” said David Klippel, VP of Business Value Services, Netskope. “Netskope is pleased to extend its partnership with Wipro to enhance their Advisory and consulting service in optimising cybersecurity and infrastructure cost and performance against strategic business outcomes.”

