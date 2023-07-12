Wipro Launches Wipro ai360, Commits to Investing $1 Billion in AI Over the Next Three Years

Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, announced the launch of Wipro ai360, a comprehensive, AI-first innovation ecosystem that builds on Wipro’s decade-long investments in artificial intelligence (AI) with the goal of integrating AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to clients. Along with the launch of Wipro ai360, the company also committed to making a $1 billion investment in advancing AI capabilities over the next three years.

Wipro ai360, fueled by this new investment, will help unleash a new era of value, productivity, and commercial opportunities through the application of AI and generative AI.

“Artificial Intelligence is a fast-moving field,” said Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Wipro Limited. “Especially with the emergence of generative AI, we expect a fundamental shift up ahead, for all industries. New business models, new ways of working, and new challenges, too. This is exactly why Wipro’s ai360 ecosystem places responsible AI operations at the heart of all our AI work. It’s meant to empower our talent pool and be ubiquitous across all our operations and processes, as well as our solutions for clients. We are ready for the AI-driven future!”

With responsible AI at its core, Wipro ai360 will bring together the 30,000 Wipro experts in data analytics and AI with Wipro’s technology and advisory ecosystem from four global business lines. Capabilities across cloud and partnerships; data, analytics and AI; design and consulting; cybersecurity; as well as engineering will be leveraged to develop new solutions and embed AI into all processes and practices. Wipro’s new global business line model will enable new levels of agility, speed, and depth in delivery.

Furthermore, Wipro’s innovation hub Lab45 will be a core part of the Wipro ai360 ecosystem, providing clients with the talent, training, scale, as well as the research and co-innovation capabilities needed to accelerate AI adoption.

The $1 billion investment will help further advance Wipro’s AI, data, and analytics capabilities and foundation, R&D and platforms, enhance FullStride Cloud, and build new consulting capabilities to help clients adapt to change and unlock new value through AI.

Wipro will also accelerate investments in cutting-edge startups through Wipro Ventures. Additionally, the company will launch a GenAI Seed Accelerator program, which will provide select GenAI-focused startups with the training needed to become enterprise-ready.

In achieving these goals, the company will train all 250,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months and will continue to provide more customized, ongoing training for employees in AI-specialized roles.

Wipro will develop a curriculum that maps out the complete AI journey for different roles. The completion of the curriculum will culminate in the credentialing of employees through the Decentralized Identity & Credential Exchange (DICE) ID platform. Wipro will also run hackathons and challenges on its talent crowd platform, Topcoder, for continuous upskilling of employees.