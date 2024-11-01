Express Computer

Wipro, Microsoft and SAP collaborate to accelerate RISE with SAP migration at near zero cost

Wipro Limited announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft and SAP. The initiative is designed to help clients significantly improve the speed and effectiveness of RISE with SAP migrations on the Microsoft Cloud.

Through the collaboration, Wipro will be able to offer clients a strategic roadmap and best practices to fully harness the potential of RISE with SAP, enhancing digital operations, overall efficiency, and improved customer experiences. The joint effort also includes financial incentives that allow clients to achieve a ‘Near Zero Cost Migration’ on their way to becoming an intelligent enterprise.

“We are excited to announce our pioneering collaboration with Microsoft and SAP,” said Srinivas Sai Nidadhavolu, Vice President and Global SAP Practice Leader, Wipro Limited. “By leveraging our industry-leading digital capabilities, together with the expertise of partners, we are well positioned to accelerate our client’ transformation into intelligent enterprises, driving them towards sustainable growth.”

As SAP evolves its support strategy on select on-premises systems beyond 2027, organisations are encouraged to transition from SAP S/4HANA to SAP S/4HANA Cloud to help ensure smooth business operations. By leveraging Wipro’s digital transformation expertise, Microsoft’s robust cloud infrastructure, and combining the power of SAP’s industry-leading software and business process redesign services, this collaboration will help facilitate seamless migrations for customers, ensuring continued excellence and innovation in business processes.

“We are pleased to empower our vast partner ecosystem to deliver successful Cloud ERP transformations through RISE with SAP as a proven way to simplify our customers’ journey to the cloud while modernising their legacy ERP,” said David Robinson, President, Cloud ERP, SAP. “We encourage our customers who are in a position to benefit from this partnership to learn more from their account teams, and we look forward to accelerating many more successful transformation journeys in the months ahead.”

“Our collaboration with SAP and Wipro, to accelerate RISE with SAP deployments on the Microsoft Cloud, provides customers a scalable and secure solution that delivers the performance needed to drive business transformation,” said Stephen Boyle, Global Leader, GSI, ESI and Advisory Partners, at Microsoft. “With the Microsoft, SAP, and Wipro offering customers can efficiently and securely migrate ahead of the 2027 SAP deadline ”

