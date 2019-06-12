Wipro rolls out new solutions for aviation sector

IT major Wipro has said it has rolled out Total Operations System (TOPS) CREW, a suite of solutions for global airlines. Developed jointly by Wipro and Qatar Airways in an innovative co-investment model, TOPS is one of the most advanced products available in the aviation market, the company said in a statement.

“It helps in increasing the safety awareness, efficiency and profitability of airline operations…TOPS CREW helps airlines manage all major processes related to crew management such as leave bidding and planning, crew training and crew tracking,” it added. The product also provides a ‘what-if’ analysis tool, allowing airlines to prepare, review and compare various solutions to address business problems, it added.

“The airlines of the future want a holistic and integrated view of their operations spanning passengers, aircraft and crew…we see significant business opportunities in the global aviation sector and are confident that we can leverage these through innovative products such as TOPS,” Wipro Vice President and Global Head – Travel, Hospitality and Public Sector vertical, Consumer Business Unit, Nitesh Jain said.

As a partner in the development, Qatar Airways is also the first customer to successfully implement the TOPS product suite across both flight operations and crew management, the statement said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]