Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Wipro’s FullStride Cloud partners with Pure Storage to drive sustainable technology in data storage and data centers

Wipro’s FullStride Cloud partners with Pure Storage to drive sustainable technology in data storage and data centers

News
By Express Computer
0 14

Wipro Limited announced that Wipro FullStride Cloud has partnered with Pure Storage, a provider of enterprise data storage solutions, to help clients accelerate their sustainability journey through the power of technology. The goal is to empower customers to drive a more sustainable data center footprint by providing more efficient strategies to minimize the environmental impact.

Wipro and Pure Storage will leverage their sustainability and technological expertise to incorporate sustainable technology industry best practices into clients’ technology infrastructure. This will include implementing improvements, guided by global industry standards, in overall data center footprint, direct carbon emissions in data storage systems and increased power efficiency.

An additional impact priority for the partnership will be around e-waste reduction. Instead of following the traditional method of replacing entire systems during hardware upgrades, the focus will be on continually upgrading an array of components. This approach promotes resource efficiency and contributes to a circular economy by extending the lifecycle of technology assets.

As an example, Wipro’s Sustainable Technology & Impact intelligence solutions provide visibility and valuable insights into critical infrastructure by monitoring and managing assets Impact.

Stephanie Trautman, Chief Growth Officer, Wipro Limited, said, “Customers today are looking for sustainable technology infrastructure. Together with Pure Storage, we’re helping to meet this need in the area of data storage and in data centers. Our approach involves assessing, identifying, implementing, and monitoring sustainable technologies that optimize resource utilization and manage down waste, emissions, and energy impacts.”

“Pure and Wipro have a shared vision for sustainability, where organizations are able to dramatically decrease their environmental impact without compromising IT performance or experience. We are proud to partner with Wipro to help our joint customers achieve their sustainability goals.” said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage.

Jo Debecker, Global Head of Wipro FullStride Cloud, said “Working with Pure Storage’s solutions as the cornerstone of a hybrid cloud storage strategy, we recently helped a joint customer improve application performance, reduce storage costs, enhance data protection and disaster recovery capabilities while reducing data center storage footprint and carbon emissions by over 90%. Together, Wipro and Pure Storage can be a true transformation and strategic partner for enterprises today.”

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image