With Samsung Galaxy S20 Just About To Launch, Here Are Other Products In The Pipeline

‘Unpacked 2020’, Samsung’s next press event, is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy S20 smartphone series. Several reports state that Samsung might soon plan the launch of Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone and the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

Despite the fact that the show would be taking place in San Francisco, Samsung would be live streaming it, and would also be holding simultaneous events in other regions. This is specifically because people can watch it at the comfort of their couch.

Samsung’s Unpacked event starts on Tuesday, Feb 11pm 2020, at 11 am PT in San Francisco. Below are the different local times:

California: 11am on Feb. 11

New York: 2pm on Feb. 11

London: 7pm on Feb. 11

Paris: 8pm on Feb. 11

Moscow: 10pm on Feb. 11

Dubai: 11pm on Feb. 11

Beijing: 3am on Feb. 12

Tokyo: 4am on Feb. 12

Sydney: 6am on Feb. 12

It is likely that Samsung would announce three phones, as a part of a new Galaxy S20 series, instead of a Galaxy S11 series. Like last year, they would be following the Galaxy S10 from last year, and they should be called the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. All of them would be 5G compatible.

Here are some of the probable launches:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

There is a probability that Samsung might introduce a sibling to 2019’s Galaxy Fold. Commonly called the Galaxy Z Flip, a though it’s supposed to be a clamshell-style handset with a 6-7 inch display that uses a flexible glass material, rather than just plain plastic like the Galaxy Fold uses. The probable price of this is likely to be $1400.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Apple App Store recently saw a Galaxy Buds+ app from Samsung that recently appeared in the Apple App store. This is majorly because Samsung plans to take on the Apple AirPods Pro, with a pair of active noise canceling truly wireless earbuds. Speculations are that they would cost around $149.

