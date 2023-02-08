Women’s Day: Shiprocket announces the commencement of Aarambh’23 for Women Entrepreneurs

Shiprocket, India’s leading e-commerce enablement platform, today opens entry for the 4th edition of ‘Aarambh’ – a successful women empowerment initiative. Aligned with its vision of redefining India’s e-commerce industry by enabling MSMEs, Shiprocket’s Aarambh 2023 aims to equip women-led MSMEs with the right resources to build and scale. Starting 8th February 2023, women-led MSMEs would be able to register and nominate themselves for a chance to present to an esteemed jury panel.

Aarambh aims to provide budding women entrepreneurs across the country a platform to prove their mettle. The competition invites several innovative business ideas from women-led SMEs to foster the spirit of business among them. It allows them to turn their ideas into reality and contribute to ‘Bharat Commerce.’ Besides, the event will also offer participants opportunities to network with potential business partners and win several cash prizes.

Speaking on the same, Saahil Goel, Co-Founder & CEO, Shiprocket, said, “This will be the fourth iteration of Aarambh by Shiprocket following the massive success of the first three editions. It is an absolute delight to witness women entrepreneurs making a significant contribution to the growth and progress over the years in Bharat commerce. I strongly believe that the women of this nation are the greatest untapped reservoir of talent and disruptive ideas. We’re looking forward to Aarambh 2023 and the unique and disruptive ideas that are presented in this edition”

The entries for Aarambh 2023 edition are open now. Shepreneurs can apply for the shortlisting process on the Shiprocket website – shiprocket.in/aarambh-2023/. The shortlisted pitches will get a chance to present their business ideas to the jury panel in a virtual event during International Women’s Week. The top three business ideas stand a chance to win upto INR 1 lakh along with additional benefits from Shiprocket and other sister concern companies.

Last year’s winners were Vidushi Vijayvergiya, Founder of ISAK Fragrances, Rishika Namdev, Founder of Saptamveda and Kavita Narayanan, Cofounder of Trelish.