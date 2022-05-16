Worldline India partners with Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections for MP Police

Worldline, a firm in payment services, has partnered with Bank of India to digitise e-challan collections for Madhya Pradesh Police Department. A Memorandum of Association (MoU) was signed between BOI and MP Police Department, Govt. of India to integrate Point of Sale (POS) terminals with e-challan portal of police department.

The MoU was exchanged between Shri. G. Janardhan, ADG, PTRI, MP Police, Govt. of India and Shri Lokesh Krishna, GM, Bank of India at Taj Lakefront Hotel in Bhopal. Worldline India, as a trusted digital payments partner was represented by Gulshan Pruthi, Executive Vice President, Worldline India. Senior officials from Worldline, MP Police and BOI also graced the event with their presence.

Bank of India has provided over 600 Worldline Android Terminals to MP Police Department to facilitate e-collections via credit and debit cards.This initiative will enable MP Police to accept online payments for challans on-the-go and offer a convenience to the residents.

Lokesh Krishna, General Manager, National Banking Group, MP and Chhattisgarh, Bank of India, said, “With the help of Worldline, we are providing 600 POS terminals to MP Police Department. Three zones namely Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol covering 12 districts in MP will be covered in this initiative. Through this relationship between MP Police Department and BOI, we look forward to extend all kinds of banking services by leveraging our wide presence of more than 500 bank branches in MP and Chhattisgarh.”

Deepak Kumar Gupta, Zonal Manager, Bhopal Zone, Bank of India said, “Now, residents of Madhya Pradesh can settle their challan payments instantaneously through Bank of India POS terminals powered by Worldline. We appreciate the MP Police department for their proactive approach towards building a less-cash nation by including their challan collections with digital acceptance solutions. Bank of India has been instrumental in realising the Digital India vision and will continue to build relationship beyond banking with all its stakeholders.”

Gulshan Pruthi, Executive Vice President, Worldline India said, “Worldline has been at the forefront to develop and implement new use cases for replacing cash payments with digital modes across the country. We are delighted to facilitate digital payments for MP Police e-challans with our Android POS terminals in association with our long-standing partner – Bank of India.We continue to invest in technologies to offer such customized solutions by driving innovation and enhancing digital payments adoption across the country.”

G. Janardhan, ADG, PTRI, PHQ, M.P Police Department, Government of India said, “We are happy to partner with Bank of India and Worldline for integrating POS terminals with our e-challan portal and reduce the dependency on cash for our collections. This initiative will help us in comprehensively monitor all the collections, bring more transparency in the ecosystem, build more confidence among residents and will also act as deterrent to reduce the accidents. We plan to deploy more POS terminals under this initiative and are looking forward to a fruitful association with Bank of India and Worldline.”