Worldline partners with 3ioNetra to revolutionise donation management for temples and trusts

Worldline announces its partnership with 3ioNetra – a digital solutions provider to enable devotees to make donations using various payment modes such as UPI, cards, and net banking. Integrating its Next Gen Payment Gateway solution will enable temples and trusts to be fully compliant with regulations.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements

Traditionally, temples and trusts have been heavy cash locations, requiring significant operational costs to manage cash transactions. This partnership will provide temples and trusts with a seamless donation experience, improved transparency, and simplified compliance procedures, ultimately fostering greater trust and support from their donors and stakeholders.

The partnership aims to provide a tailored payment solution suited for the needs of temples and trusts holding 80G certificates. It will streamline the donation processes for over 1,000 temples and trust across India in next two years. Ahobilam Temple, Shamlaji Vishnu Mandir, GSB Seva Mandal are among the temples and trusts that are reaping significant benefits by digitising the collection of donations. The digitisation has brought transparency to the ecosystem, and it is building confidence among donors.

One of the key features of the platform is its robust data capture system. For every donation, essential details such as the donor's name, email ID, mobile number, address, and PAN number are captured securely. Upon successful donation, a personalized 80G receipt is promptly issued to the donor via email, SMS, and WhatsApp, facilitating easy record-keeping and 10BD & 10BE tax compliance.

Mr. Sheik Mohideen, Executive Vice President – India, Worldline, said, “We’re confident our partnership with 3ioNetra will significantly benefit both companies, as well as temples and trusts across India. Our Next Gen Payment Gateway streamlines the donation experience for donors, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process. This sets a new standard for compliance management in the philanthropic sector.”

Mr. Sharad Kamath, Chief Executive Officer, 3ioNetra, said, Our collaboration with Worldline for its solution – Next Gen Payment Gateway marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise donation management for temples and trusts. By combining our expertise in donation platforms with Worldline’s robust payment solutions, we are empowering these institutions to navigate complex compliance requirements with ease while enhancing donor satisfaction.