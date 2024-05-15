Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Worldline partners with 3ioNetra to revolutionise donation management for temples and trusts

Worldline partners with 3ioNetra to revolutionise donation management for temples and trusts

News
By Express Computer
0 12

Worldline announces its partnership with 3ioNetra – a digital solutions provider to enable devotees to make donations using various payment modes such as UPI, cards, and net banking. Integrating its Next Gen Payment Gateway solution will enable temples and trusts to be fully compliant with regulations.

Ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements
Traditionally, temples and trusts have been heavy cash locations, requiring significant operational costs to manage cash transactions. This partnership will provide temples and trusts with a seamless donation experience, improved transparency, and simplified compliance procedures, ultimately fostering greater trust and support from their donors and stakeholders.

The partnership aims to provide a tailored payment solution suited for the needs of temples and trusts holding 80G certificates. It will streamline the donation processes for over 1,000 temples and trust across India in next two years. Ahobilam Temple, Shamlaji Vishnu Mandir, GSB Seva Mandal are among the temples and trusts that are reaping significant benefits by digitising the collection of donations. The digitisation has brought transparency to the ecosystem, and it is building confidence among donors.

One of the key features of the platform is its robust data capture system. For every donation, essential details such as the donor&#39;s name, email ID, mobile number, address, and PAN number are captured securely. Upon successful donation, a personalized 80G receipt is promptly issued to the donor via email, SMS, and WhatsApp, facilitating easy record-keeping and 10BD & 10BE tax compliance.

Mr. Sheik Mohideen, Executive Vice President – India, Worldline, said, “We’re confident our partnership with 3ioNetra will significantly benefit both companies, as well as temples and trusts across India. Our Next Gen Payment Gateway streamlines the donation experience for donors, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the process. This sets a new standard for compliance management in the philanthropic sector.”

Mr. Sharad Kamath, Chief Executive Officer, 3ioNetra, said, Our collaboration with Worldline for its solution – Next Gen Payment Gateway marks a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionise donation management for temples and trusts. By combining our expertise in donation platforms with Worldline’s robust payment solutions, we are empowering these institutions to navigate complex compliance requirements with ease while enhancing donor satisfaction.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image