Xscale launches ‘Coffee with Xscale’ to nurture Enterprise SaaS and Tech startup community

Xscale – a leading B2B SaaS/Tech-focused growth consulting and Micro-VC firm has announced to organise ‘Coffee with Xscale’ to nurture the growth and scalability of Enterprise SaaS and Enterprise Tech startup community in India. The event is planned to be held on July 8, 2023, at IIT Delhi with a focus to drive strategic collaborations between the founders, VCs, and growth experts in the space.

The Indian SaaS and Tech community demonstrates a bullish outlook in 2023. The sector is expected to be the next big growth engine with an estimated 25X revenue growth for the next 10 years. Xscale’s event will serve as a catalyst of growth for the community by bringing together over 150 participants comprising 40+ VC firms investing in this space, 120+ B2B SaaS/Tech Founders, and CXOs of Global SaaS Companies on one platform.

Commenting on the growth opportunity, Neeraj Saxena, Founder of Xscale said, “Startups and Investors must think differently about Enterprise SaaS and Tech space in order to tap the full potential of this domain. Considering the unprecedented pace of growth, the key focus of the domain should remain on building world-class products and driving revenues from global markets. Though Indian founders have shown strong capabilities in building revolutionary products, tapping into global markets remains a top challenge inhibiting their growth.”

“On the other hand, investors need to be aware of Enterprise SaaS/Tech revenue maturation curve and should plan their investments accordingly. Hence, building a robust growth-centric yet win-win strategy requires a strong and close collaboration between all participants in the ecosystem. We are confident that this event will help build a close-knitted Enterprise SaaS/Tech community in India,” he added.

With strategic alliances and partnerships, the event will serve as a force multiplier, preparing and backing the players for the next cycle of growth in the B2B space. It will adopt a unique approach to meet the Enterprise SaaS/Tech startup needs from building an enterprise product, bringing fundraising opportunities, and selling an enterprise product.

Furthermore, the event will be followed by panel discussions around ‘The evolving landscape of Enterprise Tech startup investments and future trends’ and ‘Building a global enterprise Tech Business from India’. These discussions will evoke and drive deep conversations to forge a path of efficiency, resiliency, and growth for the community.

The event is supported by IVCA (Indian Venture Capital Association), a not-for-profit body promoting the alternate capital industry and has registered more than 45+ VC funds including YourNest Venture Capital, Blume, Pavestone VC, Axis Capital Limited, Global Brain VC Fund, SenseAI Ventures, and many among others.