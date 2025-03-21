EY launching EY.ai Agentic Platform, created with NVIDIA AI, to drive multi-sector transformation starting with tax, risk, and finance domains

The EY organisation announced its artificial intelligence (AI) EY.ai Agentic Platform, created in collaboration with NVIDIA. Built on the full NVIDIA AI stack – including NVIDIA AI Enterprise and the new NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint, AI-Q – the groundbreaking platform will integrate private, domain-specific NVIDIA AI reasoning models with human knowledge to enhance operational excellence through the productivity of AI agents. Deployment will start with core business areas and will continue expansion into sector-specific enterprise AI agent solutions across life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and more.

NVIDIA at the core of the EY.ai Agentic Platform

NVIDIA plays a crucial role in the development and deployment of the EY.ai Agentic Platform. The platform consists of:

EY Responsible AI (RAI) Frameworks – Responsibility, veracity, transparency, and reliability are at the core of the EY.ai Agentic Platform, which will leverage NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails and EY SafePrompt software to more effectively mitigate AI risk at the agent level.

Agentic Framework – Framework for agent creation and orchestration, which will use NVIDIA Blueprints including AI-Q Blueprints to operate across third-party agent platforms.

Model Catalog – A collection of “fit for purpose” models chosen and designed for agentic solutions, including NVIDIA NIM and domain-specific, fine-tuned EY models.

Model Development Suite – Ability to create custom, enterprise-ready AI reasoning models using NVIDIA AI Foundry, helping clients drive business transformation.

Deploy Anywhere – Global deployment options on NVIDIA accelerated compute – in client clouds, on-premises, at the edge, and on the NVIDIA NCP ecosystem – to support seamless integration for internal operations and client-facing applications.

Domain & Sector AI Agent Solutions – An enterprise suite of AI agents such as indirect tax, income tax compliance, financial crimes, regulatory compliance, and financial reporting and targeted sector solutions for finance, marketing, cyber resiliency, and supply chain, all powered by client specific, fine-tuned reasoning models.

Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair, and CEO says, “With the EY.ai Agentic Platform, we are moving fast to help the world’s largest organisations transform their enterprises and streamline increasingly complex compliance requirements while enhancing productivity and operational excellence across our businesses.

“In collaboration with NVIDIA, we’re harnessing the collective knowledge of 400,000 skilled professionals, and the broad spectrum of EY services, to help shape the future with confidence in a fast-moving, highly competitive global economy.”



Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO says, “AI agents give businesses the power to navigate complexity with unprecedented intelligence. By combining EY’s deep domain expertise with NVIDIA AI, we’re shaping a new era of enterprise services—where AI-driven reasoning transforms financial decision-making, risk management, and regulatory compliance at a global scale.”

Accelerating AI transformation across sector and domain

The EY organisation, which provides professional services to 82% of the Fortune 100, will leverage the EY.ai Agentic Platform to apply more than 100 years of deep experience and curated data sets. By adopting NVIDIA AI and NVIDIA reasoning models, EY will provide seamless AI agent solutions to its clients, ensuring a consistent and efficient deployment model that can respond to real-time events, adapt to regulatory changes, and drive smarter financial and risk decisions across global operations.



This expansion builds upon earlier EY and NVIDIA collaborations, including the recently announced agentic solutions for telecommunication providers. Through the AI-powered solution, EY.ai telecom agents are refactoring contract reviews and will rapidly expand to other sectors and domains.

The first wave of deployment will feature a workforce integration of AI agents and tax professionals designed to surpass 3m tax compliance deliverables and redefine more than 30m tax processes over the coming year. This will leverage 150 tax agents assisting 80,000 EY tax professionals across data collection, document analysis and review, and income and indirect tax compliance.

EY.ai risk agents will also work with risk professionals to deliver new AI-native services. The third-party risk management agent will enable clients to manage risk more comprehensively and will significantly increase productivity.

EY is widely recognised for its leading risk management services. Verdantix recently ranked EY as a leader in risk management consulting, citing expertise in data, analytics, and AI, combined with strategic ecosystem and alliance partnerships as among its distinct competitive advantages.