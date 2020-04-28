Yahoo Finance to Livestream Berkshire Hathaway’s First-Ever Remote Shareholders Meeting

Read Article

Yahoo Finance, Verizon Media’s leading business and financial news site, returns as the exclusive live stream host of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting on Saturday, May 2nd beginning at 1:30 AM IST.

Yahoo Finance’s exclusive live stream of the meeting will be the only destination for investors, business professionals, journalists, and consumers alike to tune in from the comforts of their homes. Viewers can watch Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett share his candid outlook on the economy, the administration, today’s markets, the company, and more.

“During these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to provide our audiences with trusted information on a trusted network,” said Guru Gowrappan, CEO of Verizon Media. “Leaders like Warren Buffett provide a unique perspective for the global community during this time. Yahoo Finance’s return as the exclusive live stream partner on this influential day is indicative of our position as a leading business platform. We are thrilled and committed to delivering Berkshire Hathaway’s Shareholder Meeting to people around the world.”

“2020 marks our fifth year partnering with Yahoo Finance as the exclusive live stream host of the Berkshire Hathaway Shareholders Meeting,” said Marc Hamburg, Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Berkshire Hathaway. “This year’s live stream is more important than ever, as our shareholders can tune in to join us in Omaha from the safety of their homes.”

Berkshire Hathaway’s Annual Shareholders Meeting is a defining event for the business community as thousands of people from around the world make the pilgrimage to Omaha, Nebraska to attend the “Woodstock for Capitalists.” However, due to the worldwide impact of COVID-19 all special events, public gatherings, as well as shareholder and guest attendance for the meeting have been cancelled to continue to follow recommended guidelines.

Yahoo Finance continues to produce its eight-hour daily programming remotely and this special live stream will be produced remotely as well. On Saturday, May 2nd, Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, along with on-air hosts Jen Rogers and Myles Udland, and on-air correspondent Julia La Roche will provide insight, analysis and news-making interviews via these remote operations. The schedule of live coverage is below, with special guests and interviews for the pre- and post-shows to be announced at a later date.

