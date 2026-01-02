YDMA launches to shape the future of digital leadership

The Digital Society of India has announced the launch of the Young Digital Managers Association (YDMA), a groundbreaking initiative designed to empower young digital professionals and prepare them to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

YDMA serves as a transformative platform for emerging digital talent, offering comprehensive opportunities to learn, grow, and excel in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The association’s offerings include:

Mentorship Programs: One-on-one guidance from seasoned industry experts.

Skill-Building Workshops: Practical training in both technical and leadership skills.

Networking Opportunities: Exclusive access to connect with top CIOs, industry leaders, and peers driving digital innovation.

“YDMA is a game-changer for young professionals aspiring to make a mark in the digital world,” said Umesh Mehta, Member, YDMA Executive Council. “Our mission is to provide them with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities needed to thrive in leadership roles and shape the future of the digital ecosystem.”

YDMA is poised to strengthen India’s digital workforce by nurturing a generation of skilled, confident, and forward-looking digital leaders ready to take on tomorrow’s challenges.