YES BANK launches YES Fintech Developer, its API developer platform

YES BANK, India’s fourth largest private sector bank has launched YES Fintech Developer, an API sandbox with over 50 virtual APIs at Bengaluru, marking the evolution of the Bank’s technologies to Open Banking. This is in line with the Bank’s strategy of keeping customers at the core while ideating and co-creating solutions. YES BANK was the first Bank in India to launch APIs that allowed integration with the technology systems of corporate clients.

The sandbox builds on the Bank’s strategy of using API banking as an enabler to customize digital solutions for its clients. This will not only help corporates, MSMEs and startups to identify ‘best-fit’ APIs based on their sectors but also allow them to test the APIs with their app in a secure environment. The sandbox will enable clients across sectors to visualize multiple banking use cases, customized for their application and understand possible integrations and functionalities of the Bank’s APIs.

YES Fintech Developer, also provides a boost to the Bank’s effort of co-creating innovations with Fintechs, startups and the developer ecosystem to enhance customer experience. While API suites from banks have helped such partnerships, it is often difficult for Fintechs and startups to experiment with live APIs to build new features and capabilities. The YES BANK sandbox will ease these concerns by providing a secure virtual environment to test, train and develop solutions with banking integrations. Developers can complete integrations in the environment and mimic how their solutions would work in a ‘live’ environment. Once they are comfortable, they can move to subscribing the APIs.

Ritesh Pai, Chief Digital Officer, YES BANK said, “YES Fintech Developer sandbox will create a perfect collaboration opportunity with startups to test emerging solutions such as alternative data-driven banking models, gamified solutions to nudge user behavior and more. Along with this, the platform would showcase our API suite – functionalities, responses with corporate and MSME clients and help them to understand full attributes of our API stack, while enabling faster integration with the Bank’s APIs.”

Through the sandbox, YES BANK will grant access to APIs across four usage categories including account management, payments, cards and CRM with operations such as –

Accounts: Account Opening; Account Management; Customer Portfolio

Payments: Beneficiary Management; Fund Transfer; Bill Payment; Recurring Payment

Cards: Credit Card; Debit Card

CRM: Lead management; Customer Service

Partner APIs: Sandbox APIs of partner organizations across sectors (to be launched soon)

YES BANK will work with its clients, the start-up ecosystem and the developer community to continually expand portal’s functionalities and the virtual APIs it offers basis feedback.

