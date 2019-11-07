The Big Book of Webinar Stats 2019 – A Lazy Marketers’ Guide to Runaway Webinar Success

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM IST

Ever planned an event and compulsively checked the RSVPs? Endlessly prepared for your big moment only to find your heart in your throat as you step onto the stage? Webinars are an emotional rollercoaster. Exhilarating when you come out on top. Dispiriting when things go awry. Well, don’t resign yourself to fate just yet. We’ve got good news. Analyzing 250,000+ webinars in excruciating detail, we’ve found the 9 immutable laws that will make your webinars a runaway success.

What you’ll learn:

The scientifically proven best dates & times to host webinars

The promotion tactics that drive more registrants

A cheat sheet to shortcut straight to webinar success

Speaker: Inigo Pravin A, Business Unit Head – Communications & Collaboration, India – LogMeIn

Register Now

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]