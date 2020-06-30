Read Article

YES BANK announced the launch of a full service digital Savings Account in its endeavour to bring the Bank closer to citizens while ensuring physical distancing, thereby eliminating the need for a branch visit, physical documentation or any in-person interaction, in line with the Bank’s commitment to support citizens and communities while the country starts unlocking in phases. With this launch, the Bank aims to embrace inclusivity by widening its reach to cater to a diverse customer base, especially in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, in line with the Bank’s strategy of building a transformed ‘Digital Bank’.

Offering a completely contactless and paperless account opening experience, YES BANK’s digital savings account comes with a virtual Debit Card, unlocking over 100 features on mobile through YES Mobile and web including transactions, fund transfers and online shopping using the virtual Debit Card. All that a customer needs to do is initiate an e-KYC by clicking on the link, https://www.yesbank.in/personal-banking/yes-individual/savings-account/digital-savings-account, enter mobile number, Aadhaar OTP and PAN card details in the online form, followed by a video KYC.

Key features of Digital Savings account

Digital Account opening using Aadhaar card

Virtual Debit card which can be used for online transactions

Free NEFT, RTGS and UPI facility

Mobile banking, Net banking and Phone banking facilities

Instant beneficiary and biller registration

Avail offers on Debit Card and earn reward points for Digital Savings Account

Higher interest rate of 6% p.a*

Average monthly balance of INR 10,000 for savings account

Zero average monthly balance for Corporate salary accounts

Commenting on the launch, Rajan Pental, Global Retail Head, YES BANK, said “The world as we know it has transformed, wherein we are now adjusting to a new way of life, a new world which has brought us socially even closer while we continue to remain physically distant. The connecting factor binding us all is digital – video calls with family & friends, virtual workouts, e-learning and working from home, among others. Leveraging on YES BANK’s strong technology capabilities along with a higher interest rate, we are geared to serve customers in this new world with a digital solution that brings the Bank to them wherever they are, right at their fingertips.”

